'Monkeypox Not A New Disease': Health Min Addresses Concern As India's Tally Reaches 8

As the total tally of Monkeypox virus reached 8, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday addressed the Parliament over the viral disease. He claimed that Monkeypox is not a new disease that is being witnessed by the World. He claimed that India began its preparation when cases started appearing in the world. He assured that the detailed investigation is being carried out by the central government, advising people not to panic and spread awareness.

"Monkeypox is not a new disease in India and in the world, since 1970 a lot of cases are being seen in Africa. After the cases began to increase from the month of May, WHO then took cognisance of the issue and paid special attention to this. Monitoring has started in India as well. This disease is spread through deep contact, doesn't happen to any specific community each and everyone is vulnerable. When cases started appearing in the world, India had already started preparations, said Mansukh Mandaviya.

"Even before the first case in Kerala, the government issued guidelines to all the states on May 21, 2022, providing tips on how to deal with the disease. When the case was detected in Kerala, an expert team was sent and helped the state government. Contact tracing of the family members was done," added Mandaviya.

The Health Minister further assured, "The government is doing a detailed investigation and implementing certain precautions that we learned during the COVID-19 pandemic. This virus can be dealt with and controlled with preventive measures and awareness."

Two new Monkeypox cases in India

Kerala reported a new Monkeypox case on Tuesday taking the total tally to 5 in the state. The 30-year-old man reached Kozhikode airport on July 27 from the UAE and tested positive for the virus. This is the eighth case of viral disease recorded in the country so far. Kerala Health Minister Veena George confirmed the news of another Monkeypox case in the state and informed that the patient is currently undergoing treatment in Malappuram, according to ANI.

Another 35-year-old Nigerian man living in New Delhi tested positive for Monkeypox, taking the national capital's total tally to 3. He has been admitted to the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital.

(Image: ANI/Pixabay)

