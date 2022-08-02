After Rajasthan reported two suspected cases of monkeypox, Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said that two persons with symptoms had been referred to Jaipur from Bharatpur and Kishangarh and their samples have also been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune. However, no monkeypox case is confirmed in Rajasthan so far.

According to the Rajasthan Health Minister, test reports of the two suspected patients are awaited. He further informed, "We are fully prepared to deal with the infection."

"We are waiting for their reports, then only we can say something. They are hospitalised and under observation. Arrangements are being done and medicines are there as of now," Meena said, adding, "Till now, Rajasthan has no confirmed cases."

Rajasthan's first suspected case

A 20-year-old boy, who was exhibiting symptoms of the disease, has been admitted to a government hospital and his samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune. According to the reports, the youth was referred from Kishangarh on Sunday. He has been under observation and is getting treated in a special ward.

The youth is reported to be suffering from a high fever for the last few days and is showing symptoms of monkeypox. He has also developed rashes on his body, one of the prominent symptoms of the infection.

So far, India has reported four monkeypox cases, including three from the southern state of Kerala. Meanwhile, the country, on Monday, reported its first monkeypox-related death.

Monkeypox: A viral zoonosis disease

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis disease that means a virus can transmit to humans from animals. Notably, it spreads when someone gets in direct contact with a person's infectious rash, scabs or body fluids. It can also spread through respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact or by touching items that previously came into contact with the bodily fluids of someone who has been affected.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has declared the spread of the Monkeypox virus to be a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), the organisation’s highest level of alert. According to WHO, declaring Monkeypox a PHEIC was necessary “to ensure that the outbreak was stopped as soon as possible."