Monkeypox Scare: Centre Calls For High-level Meeting After India Reports 4th Case In Delhi

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) called for a high-level meeting on Monkeypox after a man in Delhi exhibited symptoms of the disease. The 34-year-old patient tested positive despite having no travel history and marked the fourth case of Monkeypox in India, the other three being from Kerala. Earlier today, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revealed that the Delhi resident's positivity was confirmed after a diagnosis by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune and that the patient has been isolated at the Lok Nayak Hospital.

#MonkeyPox



𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐲𝐩𝐨𝐱 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞: 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐡𝐢 𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐞



➡️Diagnosis by NIV Pune confirms Monkeypox in Delhi residenthttps://t.co/JhRNajL5Ck pic.twitter.com/zw1Xzb4P15 — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) July 24, 2022

In its official release, the Centre also informed that all the close contacts of the patients have been identified and are under quarantine under the necessary guidelines. "Further public health interventions like the identification of the source of infection, enhanced contact tracing, testing sensitisation of private practitioners, etc. are being carried out", the release further said.

The Ministry has also issued several guidelines for the general public on how to avoid getting infected and what to do if someone experiences Monkeypox symptoms.

Following the patient's identification, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and informed that the patient is stable and advised the public not to panic. "The patient is stable and recovering. There's no need to panic", Kejriwal wrote in his tweet. "The situation is under control. We have made a separate isolation ward at LNJP. Our best team is on the case to prevent the spread and protect Delhiites".

The first case of Monkeypox was detected in Delhi. The patient is stable and recovering.



There's no need to panic. The situation is under control.



We have made a separate isolation ward at LNJP. Our best team is on the case to prevent the spread and protect Delhiites. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 24, 2022

As mentioned above, the man from Delhi is the fourth confirmed case of Monkeypox. India reported its first case on July 14 when a person flying in from the UAE landed in Kerala and was admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. This was followed by a second case on July 18 in a patient from Kerala's Kannur, whereas the third case emerged in the state's Malappuram district on July 22.

WHO declares Monkeypox as a global emergency

On July 23, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Monkeypox a global emergency as the disease has infected over 16,000 in 75 countries. These countries include majorly those in Europe along with southeast Asian countries such as Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and India.

Isreal, Lebanon, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the UAE in the Middle East have also been infected by Monkeypox along with almost every country in South America and North America.