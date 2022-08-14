Monkeypox Scare: Delhi Govt Assures Close Monitoring Of Situation, Says 'no Need To Panic'

Keeping in view the growing cases of monkeypox across the national capital, the Delhi government has assured that the situation is being continuously monitored and there is no need to panic. This came after the fifth case of Monkeypox was confirmed in Delhi.

Confirming the same, the government in an official statement said, “As of now, five confirmed cases of Monkeypox have been reported in Delhi; one has recovered and been discharged."

Speaking about the preparedness and measures taken up by the Delhi government, it said that three private hospitals with isolation rooms have been fully prepared. Further adding that the maximum number of rooms is reserved in Lok Nayak Hospital, it added that the suspected cases are to be referred and isolated in six hospitals for treatment.

“Guidelines for the management of monkeypox (on disease transmission, surveillance and case definitions; diagnosis and case management; infection prevention and control; and personal protective equipment) have been shared with all Govt/ Pvt hospitals. District Surveillance Units (DSUs) are in place for surveillance including contact tracing and follow up, and have been sensitized as per the Govt. of India guidelines,” it further explained.

Also, training has been provided to all designated hospitals on the contagious disease, and regular review meetings on preparedness for monkeypox are being held at various levels under the chairmanships of higher authorities, it added.

The statement emphasised that the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCT) is maintaining a close watch over the evolving situation.

Monkeypox cases in Delhi

Earlier on Saturday, a Nigerian woman living in the national capital for over a month tested positive for monkeypox taking the total number of infections in Delhi to 5.

According to reports, the 22-year-old had no recent travel history but travelled a month ago. She is presently admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.

Notably, the first case of Monkeypox in India was confirmed in Kerala's Kollam district on July 4 following which several states reported cases. So far, a total of 10 cases have been confirmed in the country

