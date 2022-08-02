Monkeypox Scare: Delhi Govt Directs 3 Private Hospitals To Create 10 Isolation Rooms

In a breaking development, the Medical Superintendent Nursing Homes of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has directed 3 privately owned hospitals to create 10 isolation rooms for the Monkeypox cases. Kailash Deepak Hospital in Vikas Marg Extension, MD Hospital in Model town and Batra Hospital and Research Centre in Tughlakabad Industrial Area has been asked to make 5 beds each for suspected and confirmed cases in the national capital.

The development comes amid increasing cases of monkeypox in Delhi. Recently, a third case was confirmed as a man of Nigerian origin tested positive for the virus. Important to mention here that the 35-year-old Nigerian had no record of recent foreign travel. The capital city also breathed a sigh of relief as the first case of the Monkeypox virus in Delhi was discharged from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.

Monkeypox 'not' a new disease: Mansukh Mandaviya

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya spoke to the Parliament about the monkeypox virus on Tuesday. He said that as cases began to surface around the world, India started its preparation. He reassured the public that the central government is doing a thorough inquiry and gave them the advice to not worry and to raise awareness about the virus.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya added, "Monkeypox is not a new disease in India and in the world, since 1970 a lot of cases are being seen in Africa. After the cases began to increase from the month of May, WHO then took cognisance of the issue and paid special attention to this. Monitoring has started in India as well. This disease is spread through deep contact and doesn't happen to any specific community each and everyone is vulnerable. When cases started appearing in the world, India had already started preparations."