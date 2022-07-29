Monkeypox Scare: 'Immediate Tests Are Being Conducted, We Are Ready & Alert,' Says NCDC

With the Monkeypox virus spreading superfast globally, India has so far confirmed four cases of the infection - one in Delhi and three in Kerala. While Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other health officials have reiterated that there was no reason to panic and arrangements are being made in the Capital to curtail the spread of the virus, the Director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Sujeet Singh said that the government is ready and alert.

"If any suspected case arrives, immediate test is being conducted. At least 15 testing labs and NCDC lab have also started testing the samples. Strict surveillance is being carried on. As per the situation, the NCDC has also modified its strategy and the government is ready and alert," Singh was quoted by news agency ANI.

Earlier this week, a 34-year-old man from west Delhi tested positive for Monkeypox. Soon after the case was reported, the health officials launched a contact-tracing exercise as the man had no travel history indicating that there are high chances that he may have been infected from somewhere within the country.

The man was admitted to Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital as a suspected case of monkeypox. The confirmation of the diagnosis was done by the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

WHO declares Monkeypox as PHEIC

As this viral zoonosis disease is spreading at a rapid rate globally, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the spread of Monkeypox virus to be a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), which is the organisation’s highest level of alert against any disease.

Notably, PHEIC is different from a pandemic. While, pandemic is an epidemic that occurs at a wider area and affects a larger population, PHEIC, on the other hand, is defined as a situation that is under control, but has the potential to grow out of control. Till date, WHO has declared only six diseases/infections as PHEICs.

As of now, a vast majority of Monkeypox cases are reported in the WHO European Region.

Monkey: A viral zoonosis disease

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis disease, which means that the virus can be transmitted to humans from animals. The infection spreads when one person has direct contact with an infected person's infectious rash, scabs or body fluids. It can also spread through respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact or by touching items that previously came into contact with the bodily fluids of someone who has been affected.

Image: Unsplash/Representative