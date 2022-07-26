Monkeypox Scare: Niti Aayog Says 'Govt Has Taken Proactive Measures; No Need To Panic'

After India reported its fourth case of Monkeypox on July 24, Dr. Vinod Kumar Paul, who is a pediatrician and physician-scientist currently serving as Member (Health) Niti Aayog, has stated that the government is alert to the situation and urged people not to panic.

While speaking to the media, Dr VK Paul said, "Monkeypox has shown an unusual upsurge in countires outside Africa as about 17,000 cases have been reported in 75 countries. In India, we have four confirmed cases and another suspect case being investigated, however, the Government has taken proactive measures several weeks ago. Guidelines for addressing this problem have been put out on the website of the Ministry of Health already." "Screening of passengers is being conducted at the airports, we have also built a sufficient diagnostic system as 15 laboratories have been set up for testing, with the apex lab being the National Institute of Virology in Pune. High-level meets with State Governments and UT administrations have also been held. The situation is under control, there's no reason to worry or panic," he added.

While touching upon how the people can help to prevent the spread of the virus he added, "We have to act as responsible citizens, if someone has symptoms of Monkeypox, then he/she should come forward and get themselves treated. There is nothing to worry and hide."

What is Monkeypox and what are its symptoms?

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Monkeypox is a rare viral zoonotic disease caused by the Monkeypox virus. It is commonly found in central and western Africa amid densely-populated tropical rainforests. The virus can spread from animal to human as well as can be transmitted from human to human.

Symptoms of Monkeypox include a typical fever, intense headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, and rash or lesions on the skin, that last for 2-4 weeks, WHO outlines. It can be fatal, even though it's usually milder than smallpox, European Medicines Agency (EMA) says.

Monkeypox Vaccine Imvanex Gets EMA Approval

Monkeypox vaccine, Imvanex, on July 24, was approved by the EMA for protecting adults from the virus as cases soar globally. The vaccine of Bavarian Nordic origin, which is currently used against Smallpox, received the European nod based on the recommendation of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), which showed protection against the monkeypox virus. Earlier in 2013, the vaccine was approved by the EU's medicine regulatory body for preventing smallpox.