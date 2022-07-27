Monkeypox Scare: Suspected Cases Reported From Delhi, Bihar & Telangana; Reports Awaited

Amid the recent monkeypox scare that has surfaced in India, fresh cases have been suspected from various cities across the country including the first from Bihar, and the second from Delhi and Telangana respectively.

Speaking about Delhi, a man suspected of being infected with monkeypox was admitted to the LNJP Hospital in the city on Tuesday evening. The man in his thirties was not in contact with the first reported case but had a history of foreign travel, reported PTI citing sources. He developed symptoms like rashes and lesions following which he was admitted and his samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune. Reports are still awaited.

The man who is a resident of Ghaziabad, adjacent to Delhi had recently gone to Paris and came back from Mumbai 20 days ago.

Notably, the LNJP Hospital has set up an isolation ward for monkeypox-infected and suspected patients where a 20-member team has been established for monitoring them.

Other monkeypox cases in India

Among the other suspected cases, one each has been reported from the national capital and Telangana. A case has been reported from Patna where a person has developed symptoms of the disease. Following the same, Bihar Health Minister while speaking to ANI said that a high-level meeting has been held regarding monkeypox where discussions were held over its symptoms, testing and all other details related to it.

On the other hand, another case has been suspected from Telangana's Khamma district at the same time. According to local reports, the man who is a worker in a village in Telangana's Khammam has recently developed symptoms related to the disease following which he was referred to a private hospital.

