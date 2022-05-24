Monkeypox Scare: Tamil Nadu Health Secy Says Initial Advisory Issued To All Districts

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Monday said that the government of India has communicated about Monkeypox with the state health facilities through NCPC and ICMR. He added that an initial advisory has also been issued to all the district collectors and officers, along with this, they are also having a regular CMA. He stated that health facilities should identify and know the differential diagnosis.

Speaking to ANI, Health Secretary Radhakrishnan said, "regarding public health, we have to be alert to many issues. COVID-19 is under control and we are monitoring it. Recently, we have come to know about Monkeypox cases in over 10 to 12 countries. World Health Organization (WHO) has given its report. Government of India has also communicated with us through NCPC and ICMR."

"An initial advisory has been issued to all the district collectors and officers. We are having regular CMA and are also alerting health facilities to know the differential diagnosis. We are also alerting people that if they have traveled in the last 21 days to a country that has recently had confirmed or suspected cases of Monkeypox and are showing symptoms, they can visit a local doctor. If a doctor suspects Monkeypox, we have asked them to send the sample to ICMR," he added.

Further, speaking about the current coronavirus situation in Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan said, "We still maintain COVID-19 alert and checkings in airport. In Tamil Nadu, COVID-19 is very much under control. But the clusters of infection basically happens because of travel or by attending a function. Despite immunity, infection is reported in certain sections of people. Nearly one crore people have not taken the second dose."

"Vaccine and masks improve the immunity. Just because COVID is under control, we should not think that the virus has gone. In Anna University, we took 40 tests out of which six were found to be positive. It was reported after a cultural function. We are doing contact tracing and saturation testing. We are well prepared to face it," he concluded.

Monkeypox symptoms

According to WHO, Monkeypox symptoms are bumps, rashes, fever and swollen lymph nodes. The clinical presentation of monkeypox resembles that of smallpox, Monkeypox is known to be less contagious than smallpox and causes less severe illness.