Monkeypox: SII CEO Poonawalla Meets Health Min, Assures 'preparations For Vaccine Are On'

As India registered its 8th Monkeypox case with another fresh case reported in Delhi, CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII) Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. After the meeting, Poonawalla said that research and preparations are being done for a Monkeypox vaccine.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Poonawalla said, "My meeting went well like always. All preparations for the vaccine are being done; I briefed the minister on this. We are researching the vaccine for Monkeypox and if there's a need for it."

This comes at a time when another Nigerian man living in Delhi tested positive for Monkeypox. This is the third such case in the national capital and eighth in the country (including one death). On Monday, a 35-year-old Nigerian man, living in Delhi and having no recent history of foreign travel, tested positive for Monkeypox. On July 30, a 22-year-old man hailing from Kerala lost his life due to the virus.

Meanwhile, Medical Superintendent Nursing Homes of the Delhi Government has directed three private hospitals to create at least 10 isolation rooms for Monkeypox cases - 5 for management of suspected cases of Monkeypox and 5 isolation rooms for management of confirmed cases of Monkeypox.

Monkeypox scare

On July 23, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Monkeypox a global health emergency. Over 18,000 cases have been reported from 78 countries. India has reported eight cases of the virus, out of which five were reported in Kerala whereas three were reported in Delhi.

Africa had emerged as the country with the highest number of monkeypox deaths. The task force chaired by NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul had been constituted and the Centre had initiated surveillance of the disease at various international airports.

Monkeypox symptoms

As per the WHO advisory, the symptoms of Monkeypox include fever, severe headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, swollen lymph nodes, and skin rashes or lesions. The rash usually begins on the first or third day of the onset of fever. A patient of monkeypox may also develop lesions that may be flat or slightly raised, filled with clear or yellowish fluid, then crust over, dry up, and fall off. These lesions vary from a few to several thousand.

"The rash tends to appear on the face, the palms of the hands, and the soles of the feet. They can also be found in the mouth, genitals, and eyes," WHO cautioned.