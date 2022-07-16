Monkeypox: Tamil Nadu Govt Steps Up Surveillance Days After Kerala Confirms First Case

The southern state of Tamil Nadu has upped their security measures to prevent the spread of Monkeypox, days after their neighbouring state of Kerala reported the first case of the disease in the country.

On July 16, State Health Minister of Tamil Nadu, Ma Subramanian and Health Secretary Senthil Kumar inspected a screening process at the Chennai Airport, which the international passengers arriving into the state will now be subject to hereon.

While speaking to the media, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said, "We have started to monitor the state's borders with Kerala at 13 checkpoints. We're already conducting mass fever screening camps & we have also attached the Monkeypox screening to it. If anyone is found with symptoms, they will be monitored.''

While giving a quick update, Subramanian added, "2% of passengers are checked randomly at Chennai airport. 30-40 Int'l flights with 5,000-9,000 paX come daily. In last 14 days, we received 531 flights with 1,00,153 passengers. 39 passengers had COVID & they're home quarantined. No monkeypox cases found in state."

The state Health Minister also went on to add that they have requested the Centre to grant permission for a testing centre in the capital city of Chennai.

"We've requested the Centre to give permission for a testing centre for Monkeypox. We hope Centre will give permission for Chennai testing centre. At Rajiv Gandhi Govt Hospital, we've started a separate ward for Monkeypox patients with 10-15 beds as a precautionary step," he stated.

India's first Monkeypox case reported in Kerala

India recorded its first case of Monkeypox after a 35-year-old man who returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last week, was found to be infected with the virus. As per reports, the man came to Kerala from the UAE a few days ago and is currently being treated at the medical college hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

It is pertinent to mention that Monkeypox, which has been endemic to just African countries, has spread its web across 60 countries, with three deaths and over 6,000 cases registered since the beginning of 2022.

The infection of Monkeypox is transmitted from animals suffering from the disease to humans via indirect or direct contact. Human-to-human transmission can take place through direct contact with lesions, infected skin including face to face, skin to skin and respiratory droplets.

It has been found in the countries with the highest concentration of Monkeypox cases, the infections have been transmitted via direct contact. The virus can also be transmitted through contaminated materials such as linens, bedding, electronics, clothing, that have infectious skin particles.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Shutterstock, PTI