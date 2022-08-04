Monkeypox Test Reports Coming In 24 Hours: Delhi AIIMS Professor's Update On 12 Samples

A day after India registered its 9th Monkeypox case with another fresh positive being reported in Delhi, All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) professor Dr. Lalit Dar on Thursday informed that out of 12 samples they received, 2 tested positive in their lab, further adding that the maximum samples received are from the national capital.

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Lalit Dar said, "We received 12 samples from different states. Out of 12 samples, 2 tested positive. Both were admitted to Jayaprakash Narayan Hospital. 15 labs are authorized. We have been testing for a week now. We are giving reports in 24 hours. Maximum samples are from Delhi, 2 tested positive in our lab. Samples have been taken from Delhi, Haryana, Himachal, Bihar, and neighbouring areas in UP."

This comes at a time when a 31-year-old woman on Wednesday tested positive for Monkeypox in Delhi, taking India's tally to 9 (including one death) and the national capital's alone at 4. On August 2, another Nigerian man living in Delhi tested positive for Monkeypox. On August 1, a 35-year-old Nigerian man, living in Delhi and having no recent history of foreign travel, tested positive for Monkeypox. On July 30, a 22-year-old man hailing from Kerala lost his life due to the virus.

Meanwhile, a meeting of top health experts called by the Centre on the need for revisiting existing guidelines on management of Monkeypox was held amid rising number of cases of the disease in the country.

On August 2, Medical Superintendent Nursing Homes of the Delhi Government directed three private hospitals to create at least 10 isolation rooms for Monkeypox cases - five for management of suspected cases of Monkeypox and five isolation rooms for management of confirmed cases of Monkeypox.

Monkeypox scare

On July 23, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Monkeypox a global health emergency. Over 18,000 cases have been reported from 78 countries.

Africa had emerged as the country with the highest number of monkeypox deaths. The task force chaired by NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul had been constituted and the Centre had initiated surveillance of the disease at various international airports.