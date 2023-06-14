Monson Mavunkal Fraud Case: Crime Branch Summons KPCC President K Sudhakaran

Why you're reading this: In the high-profile antique fraud case involving Monson Mavunkal, the State Crime Branch has issued a summons to K Sudhakaran, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee State President, ordering him to appear for questioning on June 23. Previously, the Crime Branch had issued a notice to the state Congress chief, scheduling his appearance for Wednesday. Sudhakaran, who is also trying for anticipatory bail in the case, asked time till June 23 to appear before them.

Sudhakaran, the second accused in the Crime Branch investigation, was named in a report submitted to the Ernakulam ACJM court by an inquiry team led by ADGP TK Vinod Kumar.

According to allegations, Sudhakaran received a sum of Rs 10 Lakhs from Monson Mavunkal. The crime branch, in its report submitted to the court, claims to have gathered substantial evidence to question Sudhakaran.

THE CASE

Monson Mavunkal, who boasts possession of rare and historic antiques, was apprehended by the district Crime Branch, which has been investigating a cheating case involving Rs 10 crore defrauded from various individuals. Mavunkal also forged documents falsely stating that he held a bank balance of Rs 2,62,000 crores.

The series of frauds committed by Mavunkal came to light after a raid conducted by the Crime Branch at his residence in Kaloor. He was arrested on September 25, 2021.

The crime branch registered the case in September 2021 based on a complaint filed by Yaqoob Purayil, Anoop V Ahamed, M T Shameer, Siddique Purayil, E A Salim, and Shanimon.

Among the five complainants, Anoop claimed that he handed Rs 25 lakhs to Mavunkal in the presence of Sudhakaran, while a witness statement from Mavunkal's staff alleged that Rs 10 lakh was given to Sudhakaran.

TOP COPS AMONG ACCUSED

Earlier, the Crime Branch issued a notice to the state Congress President; however, Sudhakaran requested a postponement citing his party responsibilities and agreed to appear on June 23. subsequently, notice was residues. He is currently attending the Northern Zone Block Presidents Conclave in Kozhikode.

In the ongoing investigation by the Crime Branch, Sudhakaran stands as the second accused. Two senior police officers are also implicated. IG Guguloth Lakshman, the third accused, reportedly maintains a close relationship with Monson Mavunkal.

Police investigations revealed that IG Lakshman visited Mavunkal's residence on multiple occasions using his official vehicle. Furthermore, it is known that Lakshman shares a close association with Telangana Chief Minister KCR.

Meanwhile, the complainants also stated that they handed over Rs 25 lakh to Mavunkal at the residence of former DIG Surendran, the fourth accused in the case.

MONSON CLAIMS THE INVOLVEMENT OF THE CHIEF MINISTER'S CLOSE AIDE

In an unexpected twist, Monson addressed the media in Kochi outside the court on Tuesday, asserting that Sudhakaran played no role in the case. Instead, he focused on implicating officials from the ruling left government.

"The private secretary of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will soon be ensnared by the agencies," he declared. Monson also revealed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is currently investigating the two-year-old case. He alleged that he has handed over incriminating evidence to the central agency responsible for probing PMLA cases.

On Tuesday, Sudhakaran defended his innocence during a media briefing, claiming that his visits to Mavunkal were to attend to a skin condition. He alleged that the fake case is being hoisted on him as part of political vengeance. "The chief minister thinks he can squish any opposition voices by filing cases against them," stated the Congress President. "It is the chief minister who should be in Jail."