Monsoon Arrives In Chandigarh, Parts Of Punjab, Haryana

The southwest monsoon arrived in Chandigarh and some parts of Punjab and Haryana on Thursday, bringing rains at many places.

According to the Meteorological Department's report, the southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on June 30.

Heavy rains lashed Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, leaving some roads waterlogged for a while.

Many commuters also faced problems due to the heavy showers.

Heavy rains also occurred at some places in Haryana, including Panchkula, Kaithal, Mahendergarh, Rewari, Sonipat and Yamunanagar, the India Meteorological Department said.

Patiala, Mohali, Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Hoshiarpur in Punjab also received rains.

