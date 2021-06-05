Monsoon Arrives In Maha: Weather Department Says 'conditions Favourable For Advancement'

According to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official, the southwest monsoon arrived in Maharashtra on Saturday, bringing rains to some of the state's coastal areas. Shubhangi Bhute, director of the IMD's regional centre, said that the monsoon is progressing as expected.

Monsoon Arrives In Maharashtra

She said, "The southwest monsoon has arrived in Maharashtra. It has officially reached up to Harnai port in coastal Ratnagiri district and its actual line is spread till Solapur and some parts of Marathwada, followed by some parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Conditions are favourable for further advancement of the monsoon."

Showers are predicted to fall in these areas, she noted. The IMD forecasted that the monsoon would be normal in north and south India, above-average in central India, and below-average in east and northeast India just a few days ago. It had stated that the monsoon seasonal rainfall (June to September) over the country as a whole is anticipated to be 101 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA), with a model error of plus or minus 4%.

Conditions favourable for advancement: IMD

According to IMD, Mumbai received pre-monsoon showers earlier this week due to a delay in the arrival of the southwest monsoon in Kerala. An official said, "Andheri, Jogeshwari, Dindoshi, Goregaon, Malad and Borivali (all suburbs) received showers in the evening and they continued till late in the night." He said that regions in south Mumbai, such as Colaba and Byculla, experienced considerably less rain. "The city witnessed an increase in humidity levels after cyclone Tauktae brought heavy showers last month. After that, rise in temperature increased the humidity and it lasted for almost one week."

Monsoon arrival in other states

According to a MeT department official, Rajasthan will continue to experience rainfall in the coming days due to an active western disturbance. In the last 24 hours, several sections of the state received 1 to 3 cm of rain, he said. The new western disturbance is active across Haryana and the surrounding territories, according to the weather department. On Saturday and Sunday, gusty winds and rain are possible in Bikaner, Churu, Nagaur, and Hanumangarh districts due to this influence.

(with inputs from PTI)

Picture Credit: PTI