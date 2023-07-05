Monsoon Fury In Kerala; Rains Lead To Landslides And Inundation

The monsoon has intensified across the state of Kerala and heavy rains are being reported across 14 districts of the state. The rain has reportedly caused numerous trees in Thiruvananthapuram to be uprooted. A high school wall collapsed in Vithura Taluk as a result of heavy rain. The district collector has stopped all quarrying and mining operations.

In Kollam, the Kallada river has swelled up and floods are reported in Punalur, Pathanapuram and Kulathupuzha. Many trees have been uprooted on the Punalur Muvatupuzha state highway. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus depot in the district has been flooded due to heavy rains. The coastal belt in Kollam is also witnessing floods due to sea swelling in the coastal belt.

In Pathanamthitta, the Manimalayalar River has been flooded and water has entered over a dozen homes in the district. The district has issued a warning for any low-lying properties close to the Pamba river's bank.

In Alappuzha, the national highway has been flooded in low-lying areas near Haripad and Kuttanad. Relief camps have been opened in Chenganoor. The paddy fields and agriculture tracts have been inundated by the incessant rain. More than 40 homes have been destroyed partially by the rain. The spillway shutter and Thottapally have been opened. 7 helpline centres have also been opened.

Heavy floods are reported in Kanjirappally, Erumeli and Mundakkayam areas in Kottayam district. The walkway at Erumeli-Manipuzha has been destroyed. Chittar River in the district has also flooded. Many trees have been reported in hilly areas of Mundakayam, Anakkal, Edakkunam and Vizhakathode.

In Idukki heavy rains are reported across the hilly district. Non-stop rain is reported at Peerumedu. Boating services are halted at Mattupetti. Minor landslides are reported across many areas surrounding Munnar. Many vehicles have been destroyed due to landslides in Munnar town. A canal was destroyed by the rain at Marayur. At Vandanmedu a family made a narrow escape as their home crashed down just after they evacuated.

In Ernakulam, at Nayarambalam people are taking out a protest near Vypin and blocking the road in protest against the apathy of the district and state government for not paying heed to the woes of the place in the low-lying areas. Shutters of the Malankara dam were opened. Floods are reported across national highways around Edapally and Angamaly. The monsoon control room has been set up in the district. Traffic has been diverted in many areas.

In Thrissur, large-scale destruction due to rain is reported in areas of Kaypamangalam. A school building has also crashed down in the area. The low-lying areas of Chalakudy are witnessing a rise in water levels due to the swelling of the Periyar River. However, the major dams in the district are filled with only 10 percent of their capacity. Many trees have been uprooted on Viyyur and Shornur approach roads.

Many electrical posts have fallen down leading to a cut in electricity supply in the region. More than 8 control rooms were set up in the district across Taluks. A minor earthquake lasting a few seconds was reported in Amballur at 8.16 am.

In Palakkad, the Velliyar River has swelled and flooded adjoining areas along its bank in Kannamkund Cosway. In Koottanad, a tree fell over a school destroying the building partially. Floods were reported at Pattambi near the Bharathapuzha River. Destruction of roads has been reported in Agali and Mangalam dam areas. The traffic in hilly areas Nelliyampathy of district are heavily affected by the rain.

In Malappuram, at Nilambur five people in a family got washed away by a flood. Three were rescued. The search is on for 60-year-old Susheela and 12-year-old Anusree. In Kozhikode, Two people are reported missing due to the swelling of the sea and river. Mavoor Road in the city is fully flooded causing major traffic jams. A car was destroyed as a tree fell over it at Shanti Nagar. A huge tree in the heart of the city was uprooted at GH Road and the electricity connection got cut at Kottapadi Hospital.

A silo at West Hill that stored 500 sacks of rice was destroyed. A person was reported missing at the Iruvazhinji river. A migrant worker was also reported to be missing in the coastal belt.

The boundary wall of the Central jail in Kannur collapsed due to heavy rain in the area. Security has been beefed up in the jail. A tree fell over a bus near Kannur District Hospital. The tree was also uprooted at Pariyaram Medical College.

Partial destruction of more than 10 homes was reported in areas of Cheruthazham, Neruvambram, Valapattanam, Vengode, Kolayadu and Thandanattu. Moreover, a red alert was sounded in the Kasaragod district. Two days of continuous rain have caused widespread damage in Bekal. The ongoing national highway work in the district was affected due to heavy rains. Collector has urged two-wheelers not to venture out.