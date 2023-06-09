Monsoon Hits Kerala After A Week's Delay, Conditions 'favourable' For Further Advancement

A week after its normal onset date, the southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala on June 8, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. As the monsoon hits the tropical Malabar coast after a sizzling summer, the Met Department predicted that it is going to rain for more than 100 days in the state.

"The southwest monsoon has advanced into the remaining parts of the south Arabian Sea and some parts of the central Arabian Sea, the entire Lakshadweep area, most parts of Kerala, most parts of south Tamil Nadu, remaining parts of the Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar and some more parts of southwest, central and northeast Bay of Bengal," the agency said in a statement.

"The strength of westerly winds in the lower levels has increased and is about 19 knots. There has been widespread rainfall in Kerala during the past 24 hours. Considering all the above satisfied conditions, Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala today, the 8th June, 2023," the statement added.

In addition to "widespread rainfall" throughout Kerala, other requirements include wind speed of a minimum intensity and at a specific depth in the atmosphere, as well as a level of cloudiness that guarantees constant showers as the monsoon moves towards the mainland.

The IMD noted that the monsoon conditions were "favourable" for further advancement over the next 48 hours into portions of the central Arabian Sea, remaining portions of Kerala, some parts of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, the southwest, central, and northeast Bay of Bengal, as well as parts of north-eastern India.

Cyclone Biparjoy affects Monsoon

The start of the monsoon coincides with "Biparjoy," a "very severe cyclonic storm," intensifying in the eastern Arabian Sea and continuing to move almost northward. According to the IMD, it will intensify, move farther north, and gradually shift towards Yemen and Oman during the next three days.

Notably, the cyclone's existence may impede the monsoon's progress as the cyclonic winds are likely to direct rainfall away from the land and towards the sea. The IMD predicts that this year's monsoon will be 96% of the Long Period Average of 87 cm, or at the low end of what it deems "normal."