Monsoon Increases Spread Of Vector-borne Diseases In TN, More Cases Reported Than 2020

Tamil Nadu has witnessed a steep surge in vector-borne diseases like Malaria and Dengue with the onset of southwest monsoon in the state. While the monsoon brings in a respite from the summer heat, it also poses a multitude of challenges- health being a primary concern. Malaria, dengue, chikungunya- collectively known as vector-borne diseases (VBDs) continue to kills lakhs in India even today. Mosquitos are the most common vectors and transmitters of several diseases. Aedes and Anopheles mosquitoes are responsible for the aforementioned diseases.

As many as 2,008 dengue cases were reported up to May, and a total of 2,410 cases in 2020. The numbers have grown rapidly since January 2021 with another 402 cases in the month. This was followed by 618 and 684 cases in February and March, respectively. Even though the state saw a downward graph in the past three months, there could be a sharp rise in cases post-monsoon, the experts feared.

Dengue and Covid cases could result in an outbreak

“Dengue cases need to be monitored since they are likely to spike after the rains," public health expert, Dr. K Kolandaisamy told PTI.

According to experts, Dengue cases need close monitoring after the southwest monsoon recedes from Tamil Nadu and adjacent states. Fearing a new form of an outbreak, Dr. Kolandaisamy said, "The co-infection along with COVID-19 can affect the reporting of cases and lead to outbreaks." He has urged the district health departments to take necessary measures to curb the spread of vector-borne diseases. He also asked to maintain a follow-up of the pre-reported cases. "The district outbreak reports should help in keeping a tab on the situation," Dr. Kolandaisamy said. Citing the cause of previous dengue fever outbreaks, Dr. Kolandaisamy said, "People collecting water during rains has been one identified cause of dengue outbreak in the past."

The proliferation of non-Covid diseases

With the onset of monsoon, Tamil Nadu has reported a proliferation of non-Covid cases. As many as141 cases of Japanese Encephalitis and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome, this year up to May were reported from the state, including five deaths.

In 2020, more than 300 cases and four deaths due to Encephalitis were reported in TN. “With the Encephalitis vaccine, we hope that there are fewer cases, but very often, they remain undiagnosed because of lack of awareness. Sometimes we lose patients because they are brought in late,” said a medical health officer from TN government hospital.

A total of 78 cases of Chikungunya were also reported in the State up to May this year; 124 malaria cases were reported up to March. In 2020, there were 891 cases of malaria. “The cases have been on a decline and as a preparatory measure, Health Department personnel are actively working on checking mosquito breeding, source reduction in case of outbreaks,” said Dr. T S Selvavinayagam, director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

(With PTI inputs)

Image credit: PTI