Monsoon Mayhem In Himachal Pradesh: What We Know So Far

Incessant rain and landslides have claimed at least 74 lives in Himachal Pradesh over the last few days with 21 deaths in state capital Shimla alone. A body was recovered under debris of a Shiva temple in Shimla on Friday. Meanwhile in Chamba, two people have died and eight others are reportedly trapped under debris. The state emergency operation centre has noted that as many as 214 people have died in rain-related accidents in the state since the onset of monsoon on June 24.

A state calamity: Himachal Pradesh has decided to call the heavy rains in the state a state calamity, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on August 18. A notification to this regard is expected later in the day. Sukhu has also called upon the Centre to declare the rains in Himachal Pradesh a national disaster. The Himachal CM further said that the government is doing all it can to save lives.

Massive evacuation ops: Hundreds of people have been evacuated from rain-ravaged parts of Himachal Pradesh over the last few days. Nearly 220 people were evacuated Thursday with help from the Western Air Command's helicopters. The Indian Air Force has been running rescue ops and more than 1,000 people have been evacuated in the last 72 hours. READ | Indian-origin ex-minister Tharman among three people qualified to run in Singapore's presidential election

Himalayan state suffers big losses: Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has washed away homes and triggered massive landslides in the state. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state has suffered an estimated loss of around Rs 10,000 crore so far. The Himachal Pradesh government has sought Rs 2,000 crore from the Centre for restoration work. READ | 'Stay strong buddy': Arjun Tendulkar shares throwback picture with injured Prithvi Shaw

Flood fury spreads to other states: Beyond Himachal Pradesh, the rain fury in the Himalayan states is now spreading. Uttarakhand has witnessed heavy rain with the water level in the Pindar river in Tharali of Chamoli district rising, a senior official told ANI. "There was heavy rain in the area late at night yesterday, after which the water level of the Pranmati river started flowing above the danger mark. Due to this the Pindar river also came in spate," Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said. READ | TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2023: Application begins for 3359 vacancies, here's link