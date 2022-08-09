Monsoon Session Adjourned Ahead Of Schedule On Request From MPs: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said the Monsoon session of Parliament was adjourned two days ahead of schedule and not four, and the decision was taken after requests from MPs, including from the Opposition.

After the Congress described the session as "highly disappointing", Joshi issued in a series of tweets saying the opposition's agenda was only disruption and boycott.

The Congress has alleged that the government did not have the appetite to run the proceedings till the scheduled date of August 12.

In his response, Joshi said, "Monsoon Session was not adjourned 4 days in advance, as is being claimed but only 2 days ahead of schedule. This decision was taken on the request of MPs including those from Opposition." He said the opposition could have raised any issue through calling attention, Rule 377, Zero Hour and Question Hour. "But they walked away during discussion on price rise which they were demanding since the beginning." "Opposition's propaganda is discussion but agenda is disruption and boycott," Joshi said.

Referring to Congress protests inside the House on the alleged misuse of investigative agencies, the minister said, "Personal issues of a family relating to alleged corrupt practices are being made party issue wasting Parliament's time. They are more interested in protecting a family at cost of public interest." The Enforcement Directorate questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper when Parliament was in session. Party leader Rahul Gandhi was quizzed in the same case in June. PTI JTR IJT

