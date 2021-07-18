Monsoon Session: ADR Estimates 90% Crorepatis Among Union Cabinet; 82% Graduate Or Above

Ahead of the Parliament's Monsoon session, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has released its analysis of financial and other backgrounds on the newly reshuffled Union Cabinet. The report states that of the 78 ministers analysed, 70 (90%) are crorepatis with the average assets of each minister being Rs 16.24 crores. The Union cabinet inducted 43 ministers on 7 July - 35 of them new ministers.

ADR: 90% crorepatis in Union cabinet

The report analyses the financial background of the 78 ministers finding 70 (90%) of them having assets worth crores. 4 ministers of the 70 have assets worth Rs 50 crores with the richest minister having assets worth Rs 379 crores. Similarly, only eight ministers have assets below Rs 1 crore with the poorest minister having assets worth Rs 6 lakhs. While 16 ministers have declared liabilities above Rs 1 crore, 3 ministers have declared liabilities of Rs 10 crores and above.

The analysis of the educational qualifications of the ministers reveals that 12 (15%) of the ministers hold a maximum qualification between 8th and 12th standard while 64 ministers (82%) have a declared qualification of graduate or above and two ministers hold diplomas. While 34 ministers hold either a graduate or professional graduate, 21 ministers hold a postgraduate degree, and nine hold doctorates. The ADR analysis is based on the ministers' affidavits obtained from the ECI website.

Mega Modi cabinet reshuffle

In a massive reset at the midway of PM Modi's second tenure, the Union cabinet was expanded and rejigged to induct 36 new ministers taking the total size to 77 - excluding the Prime Minister. With the exit of 12 Union ministers including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar and Dr Harsh Vardhan, top BJP MPs like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narayan Rane, Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju, Sarbananda Sonowal were inducted as cabinet ministers. The cabinet has also introduced the first-ever Ministry of Co-operation to provide a separate administrative, legal, and policy framework which will be headed by Amit Shah. The cabinet reshuffle comes months ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh polls and has 2024 Lok Sabha polls in sight.

With focus on youth, Mansukh Mandaviya has replaced Dr Harsh Vardhan as Union Health Minister, Kiren Rijiju replaced Ravi Shankar Prasad as Union Law minister, Anurag Thakur replaced Prakash Javadekar as Union I&B minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia replaced Hardeep Singh Puri and Dharmendra Pradhan replaced Ramesh Pokhriyal as Education minister. The inclusion of young blood has brought down the average age 58 and has diversified representation with 27 OBC, 8 ST, 12 SC ministers and 11 women ministers. In terms of experience & qualification, the cabinet has 13 lawyers, 6 doctors, 5 engineers, 7 civil servants and 4 former CMs, 18 former Ministers from states, 39 former MLAs.