Monsoon Session Of Andhra Pradesh Legislature From Sep 15

Amaravati: The monsoon session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature will begin here on September 15.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Friday summoned the AP Legislative Council and the Legislative Assembly for the session.

Government sources said the monsoon session could be held till September 21 with five working days.

According to Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath, a Bill for the establishment of three capitals for the state would be brought in afresh.

"We will bring in legislation on three capitals that is acceptable to the people of the state. No force can stop it," Amarnath, as well as several other ministers asserted at separate press conferences on Friday.

They said Visakhapatnam would be made the executive capital of the state, in tune with the wishes of the people of the region.

Several Bills to replace various ordinances in the last few months would also be introduced in the assembly session.

Image: