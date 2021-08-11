Last Updated:

Monsoon Session Of Lok Sabha Ends With 22% Productivity; 115 Hours Lost, 20 Bills Passed

Monsoon Session of the Lok Sabha adjourned sine die on August 11, two days early from the schedule, owing to the continuous 'interruptions' from opposition MPs

Written By
Gloria Methri
Monsoon session of Parliament

PTI


The Monsoon Session of the Lok Sabha concluded on August 11, two days early from the schedule, owing to the continuous 'interruptions' from opposition MPs. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced that sincere efforts were made to ensure meaningful discussions on matters of public importance in the House. However, hopes and aspirations of the people remained unfulfilled.

The session commenced on July 19 and 17 Sittings were held during this time and 20 significant bills were passed in this time, with a record of only 22% productivity. 

As per the information shared by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the first day of the Monsoon Session recorded the highest 37 sittings, followed by the fifth session, which recorded 24 sittings. The lowest number of participation was recorded during the fourth session, where only 10 MPs attended the Parliament sitting. 

READ | Om Birla 'pained' to see disruptions in Monsoon session as Parl records 22% productivity

Sixth Session of 17th Lok Sabha: An Overview

  • Period of the Session (Sixth Session): July 19, 2021, to August 11, 2021
  • Adjourned sine die: August 11, 2021
  • Number of Sittings held: 17 sittings

List of Bills passed during the Sixth Session

  1. The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020
  2. The National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021
  3. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  4. The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2021
  5. The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2021
  6. The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  7. The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021
  8. The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021
  9. The Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021
  10. The Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021
  11. The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021
  12. The Coconut Development Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  13. The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  14. The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  15. The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  16. The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  17. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  18. The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021.
  19. The National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021.
  20. The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Legislative Business - Government Bills

Sessions of Seventeenth Lok Sabha

 Number of Government Bills introduced

Number of Government Bills passed
First 33 35
Second 18 14
Third 18 15
Fourth 16 25
Fifth 17 18
Sixth 13 29

Time lost due to inerruptions

The Lok Sabha speaker addressed the constant disruptions by the opposition which led to the fall in the productivity of the Monsoon session saying that the citizens expected parliament to function as a temple of democracy. The speaker stated that while disagreements were common in parliament, they ought to be raised in a manner that does not hamper the traditions of the Parliament. 

READ | 'People are watching': Speaker Om Birla rebukes MPs chanting slogans in Lok Sabha

READ | Lok Sabha adjourned sine die, Speaker cites frequent interruptions in session as reason
READ | PM Modi, HM, Sonia Gandhi & other leaders meet Speaker as Lok Sabha adjourned sine die
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND