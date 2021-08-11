Monsoon Session Of Lok Sabha Ends With 22% Productivity; 115 Hours Lost, 20 Bills Passed

Quick links:
PTI
The Monsoon Session of the Lok Sabha concluded on August 11, two days early from the schedule, owing to the continuous 'interruptions' from opposition MPs. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced that sincere efforts were made to ensure meaningful discussions on matters of public importance in the House. However, hopes and aspirations of the people remained unfulfilled.
The session commenced on July 19 and 17 Sittings were held during this time and 20 significant bills were passed in this time, with a record of only 22% productivity.
As per the information shared by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the first day of the Monsoon Session recorded the highest 37 sittings, followed by the fifth session, which recorded 24 sittings. The lowest number of participation was recorded during the fourth session, where only 10 MPs attended the Parliament sitting.
|
Sessions of Seventeenth Lok Sabha
|Number of Government Bills introduced
|
Number of Government Bills passed
|First
|33
|35
|Second
|18
|14
|Third
|18
|15
|Fourth
|16
|25
|Fifth
|17
|18
|Sixth
|13
|29
The Lok Sabha speaker addressed the constant disruptions by the opposition which led to the fall in the productivity of the Monsoon session saying that the citizens expected parliament to function as a temple of democracy. The speaker stated that while disagreements were common in parliament, they ought to be raised in a manner that does not hamper the traditions of the Parliament.