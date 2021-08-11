Monsoon Session Of Lok Sabha Ends With 22% Productivity; 115 Hours Lost, 20 Bills Passed

The Monsoon Session of the Lok Sabha concluded on August 11, two days early from the schedule, owing to the continuous 'interruptions' from opposition MPs. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced that sincere efforts were made to ensure meaningful discussions on matters of public importance in the House. However, hopes and aspirations of the people remained unfulfilled.

The session commenced on July 19 and 17 Sittings were held during this time and 20 significant bills were passed in this time, with a record of only 22% productivity.

As per the information shared by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the first day of the Monsoon Session recorded the highest 37 sittings, followed by the fifth session, which recorded 24 sittings. The lowest number of participation was recorded during the fourth session, where only 10 MPs attended the Parliament sitting.

Sixth Session of 17th Lok Sabha: An Overview

Period of the Session (Sixth Session): July 19, 2021, to August 11, 2021

Adjourned sine die: August 11, 2021

Number of Sittings held: 17 sittings

List of Bills passed during the Sixth Session

The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 The National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2021 The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2021 The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021 The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021 The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 The Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021 The Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021 The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021 The Coconut Development Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021 The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021 The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021 The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021 The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021. The National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Legislative Business - Government Bills

Sessions of Seventeenth Lok Sabha Number of Government Bills introduced Number of Government Bills passed First 33 35 Second 18 14 Third 18 15 Fourth 16 25 Fifth 17 18 Sixth 13 29

Time lost due to inerruptions

The Lok Sabha speaker addressed the constant disruptions by the opposition which led to the fall in the productivity of the Monsoon session saying that the citizens expected parliament to function as a temple of democracy. The speaker stated that while disagreements were common in parliament, they ought to be raised in a manner that does not hamper the traditions of the Parliament.