Monsoon Session Of Parliament To Commence From July 19 And Conclude On August 13

The Monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 19 and run until August 13, according to an official message released on Friday, July. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have issued official orders for the Monsoon session to begin on July 19. "The Sixth Session of the 17th Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, the 19th July, 2021. Subject to exigencies of government business, the Session is likely to conclude on Friday, the 13th August, 2021," a Lok Sabha communication said.

New Delhi, 2 July, 2021: The Sixth Session of the 17th Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, the 19th July, 2021. Subject to exigencies of government business, the Session is likely to conclude on Friday, the 13th August, 2021. — LOK SABHA (@LokSabhaSectt) July 2, 2021

Monsoon session of parliament to begin on July 19

"The President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on Monday, 19 July 2021, at New Delhi. Subject to exigencies of business, the Session is scheduled to conclude on Friday, 13 August 2021," a Rajya Sabha official order said. Officials said the monsoon session will follow COVID standards, which include preserving social distance, despite the fact that both houses will be in session at the same time.

The Monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 19 and run until August 13, according to an official message released on Friday, July. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have issued official orders for the Monsoon session to begin on July 19. According to a press release from the Rajya Sabha, President Ram Nath Kovind has called the House to meet on July 19 and the session would go until August 13. The dates for the session had been recommended by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA).

Parliament monsoon session

This will be the first session of parliament after Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry held assembly elections. The COVID-19 situation in the country has improved, with cases falling dramatically compared to the second wave of the pandemic earlier this year. The immunization campaign has also been intensified.

Last month, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi stated that the government is optimistic that the monsoon session of parliament will begin on time in July. By July, he intended to get all members of parliament (MPs) and parliament staff vaccinated against COVID-19. Due to the scenario created by COVID-19, the scheduling and duration of parliament sessions have been impacted. The monsoon session started in September last year, while the winter session was cancelled due to the COVID-19 issue.

(with inputs from PTI/ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI