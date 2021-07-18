Monsoon Session: Speaker Om Birla Asks Members Of Lok Sabha To Respect Dignity Of House

Presiding speaker of Lok Sabha, Om Birla chaired an all-party meeting at the Parliament Library Building on Sunday. This all-party meet was conducted just a day before the initiation of the Monsoon session. The Lok Sabha Speaker iterated that the House represents the collective will and aspirations of the country and all members would be given adequate opportunities to express their views within decorum and rules.

Om Birla believes in equal opportunities

As the Monsoon session commences, Om Birla pronounced that the House belongs to all the members and he will give all of them ample opportunities, including members from smaller parties and single-member parties, to participate in the proceedings. This motion was passed so that more and more issues of public interest can be discussed and brought up. The 17th speaker of the lower house also said that the House represents the collective will and aspirations of the country and it is the responsibility of the members to voice the concerns of the people they represent amidst the decorum and rules of the House.

Om Birla appeals for continuous cooperation

In the all-party meeting, the speaker of the House of the People requested leaders of parties in to respect the sanctity and dignity of the House and sought their cooperation for the smooth conduct of the proceedings of the House. Lauding the leaders for their support during the last five sessions, the Lok Sabha Speaker appealed to them to continue the cooperation during the Monsoon session also. He informed that during the last session, leaders of all parties cooperated, leading to 122 per cent productivity.

Birla also said that extensive arrangements were been made as per the COVID-19 protocol for the safety of the members, officials and the media. The Lok Sabha Speaker also informed that an app was being developed which will resolute problems and be a one-stop solution for all parliamentary matters. Monsoon Session of Parliament, 2021 which is the sixth session of the 17th Lok Sabha will commence from Monday and is likely to conclude on August 13, 2021.

