Monsoon Session: Tribute Paid To Eminent Personalities Including Milkha Singh, Dilip Kumar

As the Monsoon Session of the Parliament commenced on Monday, the members of Rajya Sabha paid tribute to MPs and personalities, who lost their lives this year including veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar and veteran athlete Milkha Singh. The House has been adjourned till 12:24 pm.

Monsoon Session begins; PM seeks constructive suggestions from MPs

Ahead of the beginning of the Monsoon Session in the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that the government is ready to answer all the questions. While encouraging MPs to ask the toughest questions, the Prime Minister requested them to allow the government to respond in a peaceful atmosphere. Talking about the COVID-19 crisis, PM Modi expressed his willingness to embrace suggestions.

PM Modi said, "The pandemic has engulfed the world and humankind. That's why we want that there should be a constructive debate regarding the pandemic in the Parliament. It should be discussed on priority. We hope to get suggestions from honourable MPs so that there can be innovation in the fight against the pandemic. Shortcomings can be addressed and everyone can move ahead together."

The functioning of the Parliament has been severely hampered since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic with the early closure of the Budget and Monsoon Sessions in 2020 and this year’s Budget Session. This time, the Monsoon Session will be held from July 19 to August 13. Moreover, the sessions will simultaneously take place in both the Houses of Parliament with social distancing norms from 11 am to 6 pm.

Some of the key bills discussed during the Monsoon Session includes:

The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019

The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020

The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021

The Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition and Development) Amendment Bill, 2021

The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2021

The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021

