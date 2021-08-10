Monsoon Shifts To Himalayas, To Cause Weak Rain Spell Across India From August 10: IMD

On Monday, August 9, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the entire monsoon trough is likely to shift close to the foothills of the Himalayas during the next 24-48 hours, causing a weak monsoon spell over the country from 10 August.

While maximum temperatures are appreciably above normal at most places over Marathawada, North Karnataka, and Telangana.

Significant weather features

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy showers are likely over the northeast and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days. Under the influence of likely stronger southwesterly/southerly winds from the Bay of Bengal, rainfall intensity is very likely to increase, resulting in isolated extremely heavy falls over Assam and Meghalaya from 11 to 13 August.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Uttarakhand during next five days and over Himachal Pradesh on 12 and 13 August.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand during the next four to five days. Further, Jharkhand may see isolated heavy falls from 10 to 13 August and Gangetic West Bengal from 11 to 13 August.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan during the next 24 hours with a significant reduction in intensity and distribution thereafter.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during the next five days.

Tamil Nadu will see isolated heavy falls during the next five days and Kerala during the next three days.

Subdued rainfall is very likely over the rest parts of the plains of northwest India (Punjab, Haryana, west Rajasthan) and most parts of peninsular India, including Maharashtra and Gujarat.

IMD further informed that light to moderate rain occurred at many places over Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours. While Laharpur (Sitapur) received 15 cm rainfall; Kunda (Pratapgarh) 13 cm; Bareilly, Karchhana (Prayagraj) 9 cm each; Tanda (Ambedkar Nagar) and Baberu (Banda) 8 cm each; Deoband (Saharanpur); Churk (Sonbhadra); Patti (Pratapgarh) and Ghazipur 6 cm each; and Robertsganj (Sonbhadra) 5 cm, it said.

As of August 10, Rain and thunderstorm were observed at most of the places over Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Arunachal Pradesh and at many places Over Himachal Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

