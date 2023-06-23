Monsoon To Arrive In MP By June 24-25, To Cover State By June 29, Says IMD; 18 Districts Get Rains On Friday

The south-west monsoon is likely to arrive in Madhya Pradesh over the weekend, even as 18 districts recorded more than 1.5 inch pre-monsoon showers in just 12 hours ending 8.30 pm on Friday, an IMD official said.

Over the last two days, intermittent rain has been lashing parts of MP, giving much-needed respite to people from the sweltering heat.

"The south-west monsoon is likely to hit Madhya Pradesh on June 24 or 25. It is expected to set in over state capital Bhopal on June 26 or 27," India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Bhopal director R Balasubramanian told PTI.

By June 29, it is likely to cover the entire state, he said, adding that the rain-bearing system is expected to foray into MP from its eastern side, bordering Chhattisgarh, where the monsoon arrived on Friday.

In Bhopal, showers that started some time after noon continued till late in the evening.

Last year, the monsoon had arrived in the state on June 16, a day before its normal schedule, and by June 21 had covered 80 per cent of the state.

The monsoon arrived in Kerala on June 8, seven days behind its normal schedule.

"Three systems are bringing moisture in Madhya Pradesh at present.These are a cyclonic circulation lying over central Uttar Pradesh, another cyclonic circulation over the west-central region and adjoining the north-west Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha," Balasubramanian said.

A trough line is running from south Punjab to central Uttar Pradesh, where one of the cyclonic circulations lay, he added.

The maximum temperature in the state hovered between 30 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was between 21 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius following intermittent showers over the last 48 hours, the IMD said.