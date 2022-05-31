Monsoon To Arrive In Telangana By June 5; Isolated Rainfall With Thunderstorms Expected

Several regions of the nation have been witnessing high/moderate rainfall and power cuts in the last few days and on Monday, some parts of Delhi and nearby areas witnessed thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate intensity rain and hailstorms, delivering a much-needed relief from the oppressive summer heat. The rain was accompanied by roaring clouds and pleasant winds that swept the city at a speed of 50 km/hr. In several areas, trees were seen uprooted and cars were shaken off the ground.

Meanwhile, Meteorological Centre Hyderabad on Monday reported that monsoon all set arrive in Telangana soon and the state is likely to experience isolated rainfall in the next five days.

#WATCH | Delhi witnesses uprooted trees amidst a heavy rainfall that hit the national capital. Visuals from Bhai Vir Singh Marg. pic.twitter.com/213buZrif2 — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

Scientist Sravani of Meteorological Centre Hyderabad on Monday stated that the monsoon is likely to hit Telangana on June 5.

Meteorological Centre Hyderabad scientist Sravani stated, “Monsoon expected in Telangana on June 5. It is likely to bring isolated rainfall in the entire Telangana for next five days. No synoptic situation in the entire Telangana state. Mainly low level strong Westerlies prevail over the state.”

As weather updates suggest, the temperature will rise in the morning, and thunderstorms and thundershowers will be prevalent across Telangana in the evenings. On the other hand, the state will have temperatures ranging from 32 to 40 degrees till June 5. In Hyderabad, thunderstorms and thundershowers are expected. In Telangana, the monsoon will arrive on the 5th or 6th of June.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Kannur, Palakkad and areas nearby. “Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest monsoon into some parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Kerala, some parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Karnataka, and some more parts of south and Central Bay of Bengal, some parts of northeast Bay of Bengal and northeastern states during next 3-4 days,” IMD stated.

A trough runs from the southeast Arabian Sea off the north- Kerala-Karnataka coast to the Southwest Bay of Bengal across Kerala and Tamil Nadu at 3.1 km above mean sea level.

Kerala Monsoon

India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest press release had announced that the westerly winds have strengthened in the lower levels of the south Arabian Sea. With the increase in cloudiness over Kerala, the state could witness good rainfall for the next 2-3 days. Releasing the weather forecast for the remaining days of the month of May, IMD predicted that the Kerala coast and parts of Lakshwadeep can witness showers of rain for the next 2-3 days.

Thunderstorms, along with scattered rainfall, are expected in the regions over eastern India including Bihar, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Odisha, and West Bengal, according to the IMD forecast.

Assam, Meghalaya, Kerala, Mahe, West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are other places that will be reporting heavy rainfalls for the next 5 days according to the IMD forecast. Northeast Arabian Sea adjoining Gujarat coast and the southeast Arabian Sea adjoining Kerala coast and Lakshadweep are unsafe for the fishermen for the next 5 days according to the IMD reports as the area might witness Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph).