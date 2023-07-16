Last Updated:

India News LIVE | Delhi Govt To Provide Rs 10,000 Financial Aid To Flood Affected Families

Ajit Pawar-Sharad Pawar meet concludes. Leaders leave from YB Chavan in Mumbai. "We were here to seek blessings of Pawar Saheb," stated Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel. Akhilesh Yadav, on Sunday, shared pictures of his meeting held for discussions against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Congress announces its unequivocal opposition to the Delhi Ordinance.

India NEWS LIVE | Rain fury: Downpour alert for Himachal; 55 killed in Punjab, Haryana
22:48 IST, July 16th 2023
Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena inspects flood-affected areas of Delhi.
22:48 IST, July 16th 2023
Drone visuals of relief camp set up at Mayur Vihar area of Delhi
21:38 IST, July 16th 2023
Yamuna's water level decreasing rapidly: Atishi, AAP minister

Delhi PWD Minister and AAP leader Atishi informed that Yamuna's water level is decreasing rapidly. "We are hopeful that by tonight Yamuna's water level be below the danger level. Now, our priority is to get life back to normal and to set up relief & rehabilitation camps for those who had to evacuate their place. But there is still waterlogging in many parts of the city. We are pumping out water from the roads".

21:38 IST, July 16th 2023
Schools in flood-affected areas to remain closed: MCD

MCD has issued notice, asking to keep MCD schools located in flood-affected areas closed on the 17th and 18th of July.

 

21:31 IST, July 16th 2023
Tamil Nadu BJP to stage a protest on rising vegetable and electricity prices

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai informed on July 23 that the saffron party is going to protest against the increase in vegetable prices, electricity prices and bond registration prices in 12,600 village panchayats across the state.

'The fact that the Tamil Nadu government has not condemned in this regard makes us sad. Therefore, Chief Minister Stalin, who is attending the opposition meeting, should give his voice to condemnation there. Perhaps if Stalin returns without condemning, we will hold a black flag protest on behalf of the BJP in Tamil Nadu,' said Annamalai.

Annamalai further said, "An alliance against an individual person (PM Modi) cannot last more than three months. No one wants to know about the opposition meeting to be held in Bangalore. When there is a Cauvery Management Board, the CM of the state has no authority to say that he will not give water to Tamil Nadu."

20:40 IST, July 16th 2023
Buddhist monks take out Peace walk

A large congregation of Buddhist monks from across countries along with other devotees, leaders of other religious communities, and students carried out a peace walk to promote world peace and harmony today in Ladakh. Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) also participated in this peace walk.

Ven Dr Pornchai Palawadhammo, president of the World Alliance of Buddhists (WAB), based in Thailand, who was part of 'Peace Walk' in Ladakh today says, "PM Modi is a powerful man. He understands the teachings of Buddha."


 

 

19:42 IST, July 16th 2023
Delhi govt to provide Rs 10,000 each to flood-affected families

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has announced assistance to each of the flood-affected families. 

 

  • The government will provide Financial help of Rs 10,000 per family will be given to each flood-affected family
  • Special camps will be set up for those whose papers (Aadhaar) have been washed away
  • The children whose dresses and books were washed away will be given these by the school
19:42 IST, July 16th 2023
Maharashtra govt attend Tea Party ahead of Monsoon session

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar attended the tea party in Mumbai ahead of the Monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. However, the opposition parties boycotted the programme.

Reacting to it, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, "As always Opposition has boycotted the Tea program of monsoon session...We will discuss all the issues during the session... More than 210 MLAs are with us (current government)...Opposition must question us if we are doing wrong, questions must be raised for the welfare of the people. It is the duty of the opposition to praise the govt when the govt does something right".

18:39 IST, July 16th 2023
It's Kejriwal Vs Khattar On Delhi Deluge After AAP Blames Haryana For Floods

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, on Sunday, slammed the Delhi government for blaming his state for the floods in Delhi. Speaking at a press conference, Khattar said that it is Haryana that fulfills the water requirements of the national capital during scarcity. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has alleged that Delhi has not witnessed rains for the last few days and that the deluge in the national capital is due to mismanagement of the Hathnikund and ITO barrage in Haryana which caused the rise in Yamuna river.  READ MORE

18:39 IST, July 16th 2023
AAP to attend Opp unity meet after Congress backs Delhi Ordinance

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that it has decided to attend the Opposition unity meeting in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18. Arvind Kejriwal's party made the decision after Congress leader KC Venugopal said the Congress is going to fight against the Delhi ordinance. The AAP had pegged its support to an Opposition alliance involving the Congress on the grand old party's support to its fight against the Delhi ordinance. READ MORE

18:37 IST, July 16th 2023
BJP drops hints on alliance with JDS

BJP has hinted towards allying with JDS as a party of Super NDA formation ahead of Lok Sabha polls in 2024. 

18:37 IST, July 16th 2023
Rift in MVA? Congress stake claims over LoP post in Maharashtra assembly

Amid the power tussle within Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the conundrum over the post of Leder of Opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Assembly continues as Congress has also claimed its stake for the vacant position. The grand old party has sent the names of the candidates for the position to the party's high command.

18:14 IST, July 16th 2023
Sharad Pawar camp won't join hands with BJP: Sources

After the NCP crisis, Sharad Pawar camp sources have confirmed that they won't be joining hands with BJP and is going to attend the opposition's unity meeting that will take place tomorrow in Bengaluru. 

 

18:14 IST, July 16th 2023
AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj asks Haryana govt to handover ITO barrage to Delhi govt

AAP's senior leader and minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday addressed a press conference and pinned the blame on te Haryana government over the current flood situation in New Delhi. 

ITO barrage wasn't maintained and 5 gates weren't opened because of which a flood-like situation erupted in Delhi. So when it was clear that they were at fault, then they said that the maintenance fund wasn't provided by Delhi. Delhi had written several times to the Haryana govt to hand over the ito barrage to Delhi. They are alleging that a private company has not given them funds, so it was a thermal-based company. 

I want to ask one question why do you want to keep the ito barrage? At least after all that has happened, they should hand over the barrage to us. We will look after its maintenance, he said.

 

17:47 IST, July 16th 2023
30 members of the Hindu community taken hostage in Pakistan

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has raised alarm that 30 members of the Hindu community including women and children - have allegedly been held hostage by organised criminal gangs. The incident has come to the fore from the districts of Kashmore and Ghotki in Sindh. HRCP has further informed about receiving disturbing reports stating that these gangs have threatened to attack the community's sites of worship, using high-grade weapons.

This comes in connection with a Pakistani National Seema Haider, who has come to India with her four children to meet her partner, an Indian man Sachin Meena, and has stated that she will not return to Pakistan.  

 

17:32 IST, July 16th 2023
'No meeting happened with flood control department': Meenakshi Lekhi slams Kejriwal govt

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Sunday slammed the Delhi government over the current flood situation in the city amid the political blame game. She said, "The District Magistrate (DM) who is supposed to be the coordinator for the meeting wrote to CM Kejriwal to join the meeting. The CM was not present for the meeting on the dates decided stating that he was busy with election campaigns in Rajasthan rather than looking after the flood situation in Delhi...They are experts at the blame game".

She further added that people should not make false statements and in this case, Delhi PWD minister Atishi is not telling the truth. "The fact is 3.59 lakh cusec of water has been released in prior times around this period higher amounts of water has been released...In the past two years, no meeting has happened with the flood control department...since there has been no meeting this is the situation".

 

pointer
AAP confirms participation in opposition meeting on July 17-18

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will participate in the opposition meeting scheduled for July 17-18, MLA Raghav Chadha confirmed. As many as 24 opposition parties will meet in Bengaluru to discuss strategies for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This would be the second such meeting since the first one which was held in Patna on June 23. 

 

16:52 IST, July 16th 2023
BJP Minister blames Delhi government for floods

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, while speaking to Republic TV, said that the floods in Delhi happened due to the ignorance of the government. Reacting to the allegations by CM Arvind Kejriwal's AAP that the gates of the ITO barrage were deliberately closed which caused the inundation, Lekhi said that the Yamuna river brought silt in its streams which led to the jamming of the gates. 

 

pointer
Amarnath Yatra halted due to inclement weather conditions

The Amarnath Yatra has been temporarily halted as bad weather conditions have significantly reduced visibility on two routes. Dense clouds prevail over Baltal Base Camp, Zojila tunnel and the visibility has been reduced to just a few meters. The Yatra has been suspended for four days.

16:10 IST, July 16th 2023
Haryana CM slams Delhi government for blame game over floods

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar slammed the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government and called it out for accusing the Haryana government for floods in the national capital. Arvind Kejriwal has alleged that floods in Delhi are a result of excess water released from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana. Khattar, during a press conference, reminded Kejriwal that it is Haryana that fulfills water requirements of Delhi. "Look at the shamelessness of the Delhi government," Khattar tweeted with a video. 

"Haryana won't be defamed so easily, we have our own identity and we never others," Khattar further said adding that his state supplies water to Delhi during the summer. "Today Delhi has a share of 750 cusecs (1 cusec = 28 liters) but we offer them 1070 cusecs. We keep two barrages ready which is not their share. The Supreme Court said that Delhi government will pay for the extra water. But look at the shamelessness of the Delhi government, it never pays for the extra water," Khattar alleged. 

15:50 IST, July 16th 2023
BJP targets AAP over floods in Delhi

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi attacked the AAP over the floods which drowned Delhi in the last few days. During a press conference, she questioned the Arvind Kejriwal-led government over the management of floods and the drainage system in the national capital. She also said that the Indian Army had to be roped in for rescue operations because AAP failed to do its job. 

 

15:42 IST, July 16th 2023
Sharad Pawar's camp clarifies party's stance

"We are not in the govt, some people have gone to the other side and they have supported the govt, but we have not supported the government, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Maharashtra President Jayant Patil said after meeting with Ajit Pawar faction of the party. There has been a division in our party...these are facts. All of us working under the leadership of Sharad Pawar will sit with Shiv Sena and Congress in the Vidhan Sabha," he added. 

 

15:28 IST, July 16th 2023
Akhilesh Yadav holds meeting against UCC

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav, on Sunday, shared pictures of his meeting held for discussions against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). 

 

15:07 IST, July 16th 2023
Ajit Pawar's camp reveals conversations with Sharad Pawar faction

After the meeting, Ajit Pawar's camp leader, Praful Patel, spoke with reporters, stating, "Today, we met our leader Sharad Pawar at YB Chavan Centre. All the leaders were having a meeting at Ajit Dada's residence. We came to know that Sharad Pawar reached here for a meeting, so without informing him, we reached here. We sought the blessings of respected Sharad Pawar today. We requested Pawar Saheb that NCP should stay united and asked him to think about this. On this, Sharad Pawar did not give any reaction. He listened to us, and after that, we left the centre."

14:25 IST, July 16th 2023
Delhi: "Yamuna water level is going down at a good speed: AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj
13:38 IST, July 16th 2023
Ajit Pawar faction leaders Hasan Mushrif and Dilip Walse Patil reach YB Chavan Centre
13:32 IST, July 16th 2023
Mumbai | Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel along with their MLAs reach YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai

Mumbai | Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel along with their MLAs reach YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai to meet NCP President Sharad Pawar

13:28 IST, July 16th 2023
Congress announces its unequivocal opposition to the Delhi Ordinance: Raghav Chadha
13:20 IST, July 16th 2023
PM Modi first Indian PM to be bestowed the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour: Union Minister Puri

 

While addresing the media, Hardeep Singh Puri stated "PM Modi was guest of honour at the Bastille Day in France. He was the first Indian PM to be bestowed the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour. It's the highest French Honour, and he is the first PM to receive this honour."

13:18 IST, July 16th 2023
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri addresses press conference on PM Modi' two nation visit
