India News LIVE | Delhi Govt To Provide Rs 10,000 Financial Aid To Flood Affected Families

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai informed on July 23 that the saffron party is going to protest against the increase in vegetable prices, electricity prices and bond registration prices in 12,600 village panchayats across the state.

'The fact that the Tamil Nadu government has not condemned in this regard makes us sad. Therefore, Chief Minister Stalin, who is attending the opposition meeting, should give his voice to condemnation there. Perhaps if Stalin returns without condemning, we will hold a black flag protest on behalf of the BJP in Tamil Nadu,' said Annamalai.

Annamalai further said, "An alliance against an individual person (PM Modi) cannot last more than three months. No one wants to know about the opposition meeting to be held in Bangalore. When there is a Cauvery Management Board, the CM of the state has no authority to say that he will not give water to Tamil Nadu."