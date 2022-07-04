Monsoons In India: IMD Predicts Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Across States For Next 5 Days

While the monsoon trough remains active and south of its normal position, strong westerly winds continue to move along the west coast in the lower tropospheric levels. In view of the monsoon arrival, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a 'yellow' and an 'orange' alert across states in India including Kerala, Rajasthan, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

The predictions have been made under the influence of a low-pressure area lying over north Odisha adjoining south Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal followed by associated cyclone circulation.

As per the IMD's latest bulletin on July 4, Monday, widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning has been predicted in Konkan and Goa, coastal Karnataka and Kerala, and Mahe, while scattered to fairly widespread rainfall has been predicted over Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, and interior Karnataka in the next 5 days.

On the other hand, isolated heavy rainfall has been predicted in states like Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala for the next five days. While Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted over Goa and Konkan between 4th to 8th July, coastal areas of Karnataka will witness heavy rainfall between 4-5 of July.

In the meantime, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning has been predicted over Central India in the next 5 days.

IMD issues yellow alerts for Delhi and Mumbai

With the monsoon winds closing in most of the states, IMD has issued a 'yellow' alert for several parts of Delhi and Mumbai. A yellow alert has been issued for Delhi for the next 48 hours, while Mumbai is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rains which could trigger flooding and congested traffic in several locations.

Some of the most-affected districts including Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, and Sindudurgh are expected to receive high rainfall in remote areas.



Image: PTI