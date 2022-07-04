Last Updated:

Monsoons In India: IMD Predicts Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Across States For Next 5 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded 'yellow' and 'orange' alerts across states in India including Kerala, Rajasthan, Delhi, Maharashtra, etc.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
India

Image: PTI


While the monsoon trough remains active and south of its normal position, strong westerly winds continue to move along the west coast in the lower tropospheric levels. In view of the monsoon arrival, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a 'yellow' and an 'orange' alert across states in India including Kerala, Rajasthan, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. 

The predictions have been made under the influence of a low-pressure area lying over north Odisha adjoining south Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal followed by associated cyclone circulation. 

As per the IMD's latest bulletin on July 4, Monday, widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning has been predicted in Konkan and Goa, coastal Karnataka and Kerala, and Mahe, while scattered to fairly widespread rainfall has been predicted over Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, and interior Karnataka in the next 5 days. 

On the other hand, isolated heavy rainfall has been predicted in states like Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala for the next five days. While Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted over Goa and Konkan between 4th to 8th July, coastal areas of Karnataka will witness heavy rainfall between 4-5 of July. 

READ | Madhya Pradesh: IMD issues orange alert warning of heavy rainfall in 10 districts

In the meantime, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning has been predicted over Central India in the next 5 days. 

IMD issues yellow alerts for Delhi and Mumbai

With the monsoon winds closing in most of the states, IMD has issued a 'yellow' alert for several parts of Delhi and Mumbai. A yellow alert has been issued for Delhi for the next 48 hours, while Mumbai is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rains which could trigger flooding and congested traffic in several locations.

READ | Monsoon arrives in Rajasthan; Lawan gets highest 100 mm rainfall

Some of the most-affected districts including Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, and Sindudurgh are expected to receive high rainfall in remote areas.


Image: PTI

READ | Mumbai rains: IMD issues 2-day yellow alert for city; 'Heavy to very-heavy rainfall today'
READ | Delhi Weather News: Pleasant morning in city; Light rain expected during day
READ | Uber charges Mumbai resident Rs 3,000 for 50 km ride amid rain; 'Flight to Goa is cheaper'
First Published:
COMMENT