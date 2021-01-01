Months After Late-night Cremation Of Gangrape Victim, Hathras DM Transferred To Mirzapur

In a big development, Hathras DM Praveen Kumar Laxkar featured in the list of transfers effected by the Uttar Pradesh government on the last day of 2020. While Laxkar has been transferred to Mirzapur in the same capacity, UP Jal Nigam Joint MD Ramesh Rajan will take over as the new District Magistrate of Hathras. Though this is being perceived as a routine transfer, it assumes significance as the Allahabad High Court had questioned Laxkar's role in the late-night cremation of the Hathras gangrape victim.

In its order dated October 12, 2020, the HC prima facie held that the cremation without her family's consent is an "infringement of human rights". Moreover, it urged the UP government to take a decision on whether the DM should be allowed to continue in Hathras at the earliest keeping in mind the "fairness of the entire process". Whereas the victim's family had also demanded his removal, the UP government subsequently informed the court that it would not transfer Laxkar.

Justifying this stance, it claimed that his transfer had been made a "political issue" and ruled out the possibility of his "tampering with the evidence relevant to the investigation". The matter is scheduled to come up for hearing before the Allahabad HC on January 27. So far, 4 persons have been arrested by the police in this case.

Read: UP Govt 'exposed' In Hathras Rape-murder Case: Akhilesh Yadav

The Hathras case probe

A 19-year-old woman in a village in UP's Hathras district was reported to have been brutally gangraped by 4 men when she was collecting fodder for her cattle on September 14, 2020. The victim, who was initially admitted to a local hospital in Hathras was shifted for further treatment to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. She succumbed to her injuries on September 29.

Initially, the UP government constituted a three-member SIT to probe the case. On the basis of the first report submitted by the SIT, Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir, Commanding Officer Ram Shabd, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub Inspector Jagveer Singh and Head Constable Mahesh Pal were suspended. On the other hand, the CBI commenced its investigation after formally registering an FIR into the Hathras gangrape incident on October 11.

On December 18, the CBI filed a chargesheet against 4 accused in the Hathras gangrape case before a special court in Lucknow. Charges of gangrape, murder and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been invoked against the accused persons- Sandeep, Luvkush, Ravi, and Ramu, who were put through several forensic tests at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Gandhinagar. The CBI team not only met doctors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital where the victim was treated but also recorded statements of her family members.

Read: Hathras Case: AAP Demands CM Yogi's Resignation After CBI Charges All Accused Of Gangrape