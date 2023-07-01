Months After Twin Incidents Of Subsidence, Road Develops Cracks In Ramban

Months after the twin incidents of land subsidence in Ramban, cracks have developed in a road leading to the newly-constructed Bailey suspension bridge in the district. Acting on the situation, District Magistrate of Ramban Mussarat Islam has written to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to carry out technical evaluation of the road.

Sharing details on the incident, Islam informed Republic World that after getting the information regarding cracks on the road, he sent a communication to the NHAI for carrying out inspection. “I wrote to the team of NHAI yesterday and a team led by Project Director and engineers have visited the spot. They will be submitting a detailed report soon after which the action will be initiated,” he added.

In his communication to NHAI, Islam informed that some cracks had developed on the Maitra side of the road, south of the newly laid Bailey suspension bridge in Ramban, and the pictures looked disturbing. Some videos of these cracks had also been shared on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. The communication further read, “District Administration has taken immediate cognizance of the matter and intimated the higher authorities. You (NHAI) are advised to look into this on priority and get the cracks on the said road technically evaluated so that immediate remedial measures are taken to repair the damaged portion. The matter may be flagged as most urgent in view of the fact that the Maitra Trijunction - Jhula Bridge, Bowli Bazar Road and vice versa - is an important connectivity for local residents and people of subdivision Gool."

Earlier in the month of February, more than 100 people were displaced in Sangaldhan area of Ramban after a huge chunk of land measuring around 1 sq km subsided, which damaged more than 15 houses and disrupted the strategically important Gool- Sangaldhan road which was closed for over two weeks. In another incident, 5 families were shifted from Ramsoo area after their houses developed cracks.

Similar incident was reported in Doda district when huge chunk of land subsided leading to evacuation of several families from the area. A team from the Centre was also rushed to the spot for evaluation of threat and undertaking remedial measures.