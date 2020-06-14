Moody's Downgrades Hyderabad Airport's Rating To A Ba2, Delhi Airport Rating At Ba3

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd's (HIAL) corporate family rating has recently been downgraded from a Ba1 to a Ba2 by Moody's Investors Service. According to reports, Moody’s also downgraded Delhi International Airport Ltd's (DIAL) rating to a Ba3 and also confirmed DIAL's baseline credit assessment at ba3.

Rating downgraded to fit the current situation

As per reports, DIAL is the concessionaire for the Indira Gandhi International airport, it operates under operations, management and development agreement with the Airports Authority of India. According to Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst Spencer Ng, "The rating confirmation considers the resumption of domestic passenger traffic on May 25 after a two-month suspension of commercial flights in India, management's efforts to reduce operating cost and its delayed capital spending, which will have a positive impact on the airport's liquidity position."

The reason the ratings were downgraded was because of the risk that the airports face in the coming 12 to 18 months given the uncertainty of the recovery of airport traffic after the coronavirus lockdown was lifted. India’s weakening economic condition due to the COVID-19 lockdown measures also played a role in the downgrading of the ratings.

As per reports, HAIL possesses and long-term concession to operate the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. It operates under a public-private partnership model. HAIL is also undertaking a major airport expansion that will require additional funding and two to three years to complete.

Senior Analyst Spencer Ng further said, "The downgrade reflects the weak operating conditions associated with the spread of coronavirus pandemic."

Domestic air travel has resumed recently as India began easing restrictions and started returning to normalcy. Though domestic travel has resumed only recently, the rating was already weakly positioned. And given the continued threat of the coronavirus pandemic and HAIL’s future plans for expansion, that the previous rating assigned to it no longer holds true.

As per reports, Moody’s predicts that HAIL's funds from operations and debt will reduce to mid-single digits due to lower scale of airport traffic and therefore, this would put the airport at the Ba2 rating range.

(Representative Image) (With inputs from ANI)

