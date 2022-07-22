Moosewala Murder: HC Questions Bhagwant Mann Govt Over VVIP Security Withdrawal, Info Leak

In another major development in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, Punjab and Haryana High Court has given one week to the Punjab government to justify the security withdrawal of the VVIPs in the state, including the famous Punjabi singer, and the information being leaked later.

After Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, a petition was filed over security withdrawal and the leak of information by the Punjab government. The Punjab government was asked to file the reply within one week before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Bhagwant Mann administration was heavily bashed when his government had removed special protection for several VVIPs, including Moosewala, in the state and later put out the list in public, putting the lives of those persons at risk. This had happened just a day before the famous Punjabi singer was shot dead in broad daylight.

Sidhu Moosewala murder probe: Encounter between Police and Accused

On July 20, an encounter between the Punjab police and persons accused in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala broke out near the Attari border in Amritsar. Republic TV learnt that two suspected killers were neutralised by the Punjab Police in the encounter. As the gunfight continues between the two sides near the Attari border in Amritsar, three cops and a video journalist were also injured. The injured cops are Head Constable Surinder Pal, Assistant of Sub-Inspector Baljinder Singh, and Assistant of Sub-Inspector Suhdev Singh. On Twitter, the Punjab Police had confirmed that the operation has been concluded successfully as both Manpreet Mannu and Jagroop Roopa, who killed Sidhu Moosewala were neutralised in a heavy exchange of fire.

Reacting to this, CM Mann said, "I congratulate Punjab Police and Anti-Gangster Task Force for the huge success achieved today in the campaign launched by my government against gangster culture and anti-social elements. Peace and brotherhood in Punjab will be maintained at all costs...."

Image: Facebook, Shutterstock