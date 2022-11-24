Mopa Airport In Goa To Be Commissioned Soon: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Mopa airport in Goa, built at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore, will be commissioned soon.

Virtually addressing youth who were given appointments in Goa government departments during the Rojgaar Melava organised by the state government, Modi also appealed to the youth to work towards achieving the dream of a "new India" by 2047.

Goa currently has an airport located at Dabolim in Vasco city, which is managed by the Indian Navy.

At present, only 70 flights land on a daily basis at the Dabolim airport. No landing is permitted from 9 am to 2 pm at the facility.

After the commissioning of the Mopa airport, the number of flights landing in Goa will go up to 150, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said in July this year.

On Thursday, Modi said the Mopa international airport would be commissioned soon.

"Thousands of Goans have received employment during the construction of this airport,” he said.

In the last eight years, the central government has invested thousands of crores of rupees for Goa's development, the PM said.

During the Rojgaar Melava, the Goa government distributed letters to 1,250 youth for appointments in the state government departments including police, fire and emergency services, planning and statistics and agriculture.

CM Sawant and others were present during the function held at the Raj Bhavan's Darbar Hall in Dona Paula area near here.

The prime minister said Goa has taken a major step towards providing employment to the youth and congratulated all the appointed candidates and their parents.

“Now, you have an important 25 years of your life. You have to work for the development of Goa and also India. You have to work towards achieving the dream of a new India by 2047,” Modi said.

“I was told that in the months to come, there will be recruitments in other departments too, including police. This will strengthen the Goa police and they will work towards the safety of citizens, specially tourists,” he said.

The prime minister said since the last few weeks, various states are hosting the Rojgaar Melava.

“The central government is also recruiting thousands of youth through the Rogjar Mela. I am happy that wherever there are BJP governments, wherever there is double-engine government, such melas are organised by the state governments,” he said.

The PM also said connectivity and infrastructure projects which are currently going on have generated employment for the Goan youth.

The 'Swayampoorna Goa' (initiative) is helping to create basic amenities and strengthen the infrastructure, he noted.

Modi also said that the Goa government has opened a new account of development through the tourism masterplan and tourism policy.

“It will attract more investment in this sector and also generate employment. There are more opportunities being created,” he added.

The Union government is taking steps to strengthen the rural economy and also create employment in traditional farming.

"Farmers in food processing, coconut farming, jute and spices sectors are linked to self-help groups. All these initiatives are creating employment and self-employment opportunities in the state,” he said.