The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Moradabad: 14 Cops Suspended, Inquiry Initiated For Failure To Prevent Animal Slaughter

General News

Fourteen policemen of a police station were suspended and a departmental inquiry has been initiated for failing to prevent the illegal animal slaughter

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Fourteen policemen of a police station were suspended and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against them for failing to prevent illegal animal slaughter in Moradabad. Posted at Galshaheed Police Station, a Station Officer, four inspectors, nine other policemen have been suspended for not doing enough to prevent the illegal slaughter of animals in their jurisdiction. Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Pathak also ordered a departmental inquiry against the police officials after a probe team found their role suspicious in the illegal animal slaughter in the Galshaheed Police area.


 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG