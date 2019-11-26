Moradabad: 14 Cops Suspended, Inquiry Initiated For Failure To Prevent Animal Slaughter

Fourteen policemen of a police station were suspended and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against them for failing to prevent illegal animal slaughter in Moradabad. Posted at Galshaheed Police Station, a Station Officer, four inspectors, nine other policemen have been suspended for not doing enough to prevent the illegal slaughter of animals in their jurisdiction. Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Pathak also ordered a departmental inquiry against the police officials after a probe team found their role suspicious in the illegal animal slaughter in the Galshaheed Police area.



