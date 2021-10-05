Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu extended support to party General Secretary (UP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after she was detained by the UP Police for alleged violation of Section 144 of the IPC on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, Sidhu said that 'moral authority' was another name for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had walked the path of truth and had refused to compromise on her moral values.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been taken into custody by the UP administration under Section 151 of the CrPC. An FIR has been registered against 11 people including Vadra, Deependra Hooda and Ajay Kumar Lallu for disturbing peace, as per SHO Hargaon Police Station, Sitapur district. The development comes almost 30 hours after Vadra was detained at the Sitapur PAC guest house after she proceeded towards Lakhimpur-Kheri to meet the families of the 4 farmers who lost their lives in the violence on Sunday, October 3.

When in doubt walk the path of truth, never compromise on moral values !! “Moral Authority” thy name is @priyankagandhi — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) October 5, 2021

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams UP Police

On Tuesday, Priyanka Vadra had lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh police for not arresting any person in connection with the death of the farmers. In a video shared by Congress before her detention, Vadra was heard telling the police officials, "If you forcibly take me in this van, you will be kidnapping me. Go and get a warrant before you arrest me. There may be no law and order in this state, but it is there in this country".

Protesting against Vadra's detention, hundreds of leaders have gathered outside the PAC guest house. Apart from Vadra, leaders such as Sanjay Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Shivpal Yadav, and a delegation of Punjab MLAs led by Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa were also detained on the way to Lakhimpur. The entry of political leaders has been barred owing to the imposition of Section 144 in the Lakhimpur-Kheri district.

What happened at Lakhimpur-Kheri

On Sunday, farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. Farmers had planned to display black flags and prevent Maurya from landing at the helipad at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Misra - son of Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers - including Misra's driver. Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries.