Morari Bapu Advises Hindus To Be Proud Of Their Identities After Meeting UK PM Rishi Sunak

UK PM Rishi Sunak has created quite the buzz across the world after attending the Ramayana recitation by spiritual leader Morari Bapu at Cambridge University on the occasion of India's 77th Independence Day on August 15. Showcasing his connection to his roots, Sunak said that he attended the event "not as a PM but as a Hindu". Republic got in touch with Morari Bapu who expressed his elation after hearing 'Jai Siya Ram' from the UK PM.

Speaking to Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the spiritual leader also advised the Hindus to wear their identities with pride and explained the scope and significance of Hinduism.

"I am roaming every city and country with Ramcharitmanas and it is written in Ramcharitmanas that our Rama is not tiny. It cannot be contained in a frame. Ram and Sita span the entire universe. As a Sadhu, I felt really good that he chanted Jai Siya Ram and nobody should have an objection to the Lord's name," Bapu told Arnab.

Say with pride you're a Hindu: Morari Bapu

Addressing the negativity around Hindu pride, Bapu advised the followers of Hinduism to embrace their identity with gratification and love. "When asked about the backlash and objection some people face for their Hindu pride, Bapu said, "Gaurav se kaho hum Hindu hain (say with Gratification that you are a Hindu)."

"A Hindu can never be narrow-minded. The Sanatan Dharma makes even the sky look small. The Lord has many names and Jai Siya Ram is one of them. Nothing should come between it. With all the love and happiness we should say that we are Hindus," he further said.

'India's influence is increasing globally'

The spiritual leader believes that India is emerging as a leader and its influence is increasing at the global stage. During the interview, Bapu said that he is travelling across the world as a proponent of Hinduism to showcase the real India and its significance.

"The respect given to India and the perception toward it has changed. And India's influence is increasing. As a Sadhu, I am roaming across the world because I want to showcase India's temperament. And when there is a dialogue between influence and temperament, then I think we can bring the divine sentence of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" to fruition," Bapu told Arnab.

Following his visit to the holy event, Sunak has emerged as an inspiration to followers of Hinduism especially after he shared his childhood stories and how Lord Rama has taught him to work selflessly. "For me, Lord Rama will always be an inspirational figure, to face life’s challenges with courage, to govern with humility and to work selflessly," Sunak said during his address. “Bapu with your blessings, I aspire to lead in equivalence with how our scriptures have taught leaders to lead,” he added.