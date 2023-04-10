Morarji Desai Death Anniversary: Here's How He Became India's First Non-Congress PM

An Indian Independence movement leader and a prominent politician, Morarji Desai served as the Deputy Prime Minister of India from 1967 to 1971 and as a Prime Minister of India from 1977 to 1979. Desai was born in Gujarat’s Bulsar district on February 29, 1896, and imbibed the values of hard work and truthfulness in life from his father, Ranchhodji Desai, who was a school teacher in an English Middle School.

After completing his primary and secondary schooling, Desai went on to prepare for the civil services exam and became a civil servant, serving as Deputy Collector for 12 years. Heavily influenced by Mahatma Gandhi's ideology of a free India, Desai became part of the Indian Independence movement and contributed to his efforts actively. At the age of 99, on April 10, 1995, Desai died in a Mumbai hospital. On his death anniversary, let's look back at how he emerged as the first non-Congress Prime Minister of India.

First Non-Congress PM of India

During the initial phase of his political career, he was given the opportunity to serve as Bombay's (now Mumbai) Home Minister. In 1952, Desai was elected as Bombay state Chief Minister. Later in his journey, he took charge of several government posts and ministries. In 1956 and 1958, the independence activist was elected as Minister for Commerce and Industry and Minister of Finance, respectively.

During the year 1967, he made a massive move in his political career and joined Indira Gandhi’s cabinet as Deputy Prime Minister. However, Desai never desired to become Indira's deputy in the Union Government. After the sudden demise of Jawaharlal Nehru in 1964, Desai was defeated in the race to secure India's top position by Lal Bahadur Shashtri. When Shastri passed away after only 18 months in power, it made Desai once again a contender for the Prime Ministerial post. However, he was defeated by Indira Gandhi and joined her cabinet as her Deputy.

He continued to serve as a Congressman till 1969 when he joined party dissenters against PM Indira Gandhi’s rule. In 1975, when she declared a nationwide Emergency, Desai was detained and arrested for anti-government activities. Amid agitations and anger over the forceful imposition of Emergency in India, Desai's newly formed Janata Party emerged victorious in 1977 by defeating the Congress party.

Desai was elected as the leader of the parliament by his party MPs and became the country's first non-Congress Prime Minister. He served in the prime minister's office till 1979. During his regime, he assured to end poverty in 10 years and ban alcohol but it wasn't easy work to complete in just 2 years. He was awarded the Nishan-e-Pakistan, Pakistan’s highest civilian award, in 1988.