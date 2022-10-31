Morbi Bridge Collapse: 12 Family Members Of BJP MP Kundariya Killed In Tragic Incident

In a tragic incident following a suspension bridge collapse in Morbi, 12 family members of Mohanbhai Kundariya, a BJP member from Rajkot, lost their lives on Sunday. According to the BJP MP's personal assistant, 12 family members of Kundariya's sister perished in the Morbi bridge collapse event. There were five children among the deceased, he added. Furthermore, after the accident, Kundariya went to the location in Morbi and assessed the rescue effort.

Kundariya told ANI, “It is very saddening. Machinery is present at the spot to pump out the water so that we can figure out the bodies underneath, as there’s a lot of silt.” Highlighting the possibility of the collapse, he said, “I believe the bridge got overloaded and that led to the incident. Many teams engaged in rescue”.

The death toll in the Morbi bridge collapse disaster has risen

In the meantime, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi reported that the death toll in the Morbi suspension bridge collapse disaster has risen to 132. In addition to this, a high-powered committee has been formed to look into the occurrence of the suspension bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi district, the Gujarat government stated on Monday.

While addressing the media, Gujarat Home Minister Sanghavi informed that an investigation is being conducted. He also noted all of the officers, who were stationed in various places, were instructed to report to Morbi by 2 am, ANI reported.

The Gujarat Home Minister also said that a criminal case has been registered regarding the tragic incident. Under the supervision of the Range IGP, an inquiry has started today, according to Sanghavi. “The Navy, NDRF (National Disaster Relief Force), Air Force and Army arrived at the spot quickly. More than 200 persons have worked the entire night for search and rescue operations,” he added.

Search and rescue operations are being carried out by teams from the Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF, and Fire Brigade. Notably, the packed colonial-era bridge across the Machchhu River that had been renovated for Rs 2 crore by a private company collapsed at about 6.30 pm on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has even conveyed his sympathies for the fatalities inflicted by the collapse of the Morbi bridge while speaking at the National Unity Day ceremony in Kevadia on Monday. He assured locals that every attempt would be made to assist and rescue anyone in need while announcing the ex gratia for the victims.

(Image: Facebook/ Mohanbhai Kundariya/ PTI)