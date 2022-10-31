Morbi Bridge Collapse: From Heartrending Death Toll To Oreva Agreement, 10 Things We Know

At least 133 people were killed after a 140-year-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed on Sunday evening. The tragedy took place five days after the bridge was opened after extensive repairs and renovation. Multi-agency rescue operations are currently underway to find the last missing person.
Morbi bridge tragedy: What we know so far
- The death toll stands at 133 with one person still missing. NDRF, SDRF, SRPF, Army, Air Force, Navy, Fire brigade, Civic corporation, along with medical teams are carrying out the rescue operations on the war footing.
- Gujarat police have detained 8 persons related to the bridge management firm Oreva Group, including ticket collectors, security guards of the bridge, and low-level employees of the company, in connection with the devastating Morbi bridge collapse.
- The Republic team reporting on ground noticed various issues with the 'renovated' bridge. The channel has accessed the visuals that revealed a lack of renovation as the snapped suspension cables were not strong enough to hold the bridge. Republic also found a rusted frame along with the belongings of victims, including a child's shoe. Notably, the bridge was reopened five days after a six-month-long renovation.
- The shocking CCTV footage accessed by Republic shows the moment when the Morbi bridge tragedy took place. The visuals of around 6:31 pm showed the bridge crammed with people including women and children when it suddenly started shaking and then snapped.
- The visuals after the unfortunate incident show how locals swam in the Machchhu river across which the tragedy-stricken bridge was built. The locals were seen forming human chains to rescue the people who had fallen into the river. Forming a well-coordinated system of a human chain, the rescuers brought several people out from the river.
- A five-member committee is being formed to investigate the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy. The committee will include, IAS Rajukumar Beniwal, Chief Engineer (Quality Control) KM Patel, HOD Structural Engineer Dr Gopal Tank, Secretary of Roads and Building Sandeep Vasava, and IG CID (Crime) Subhash Trivedi. As per sources, a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory has also reached the site of the Morbi bridge collapse to probe what led to this tragic incident.
- Of the 133 dead so far, 49 of them were below 15 years old, while 26 of them were below 10 years of age. The death count of those aged between 16 to 30 is 51, while 30 people between the age of 31-60 died. Two others were over 60 years old. The age of one deceased person is unknown.
- The critical agreement between the Oreva Group and the Morbi Municipality pertaining to the bridge revealed that a 15-year contract was signed for maintenance, upkeep, renovation, and taking care of amenities, staffing, and ticketing. The document was signed on March 7 this year. Morbi Municipality Chief Officer Sandeep Singh Zala has admitted to Republic TV that the bridge which collapsed didn't have fitness clearance and was opened without intimation to the authorities.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat's Morbi on Tuesday, the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) announced.
- A visibly emotional PM Modi condoled the loss of lives in the Morbi tragedy while addressing the National Unity Day program in Kevadia on Monday. "I am in the city of Ekta Nagar but my mind is with the victims of Morbi. I may have experienced such grief hardly ever in life. On one hand, there is a grief-stricken heart filled with pain and on the other hand, there is the path of Karma and duty. I am among you today because of duty. But my mind filled with compassion is among the family members of the victims," PM Modi said.