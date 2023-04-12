Morbi Bridge Collapse: Gujarat Govt Dissolves Civic Body; Big Findings In The Case

Quick links:
Image: PTI
In a major development, the Gujarat government on Tuesday dissolved the Morbi Municipality in connection with the Morbi bridge collapse case. Notably, the municipality was under the BJP's control, which dissolved the civic body.
The latest decision has come five months after a suspension bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi town, claiming the lives of 135 people and injuring several others. The bridge located on the Machchhu River in Morbi Town was under the maintenance of Oreva Group under an agreement signed with the municipality. Ever since the bridge collapsed, the municipality has been under fire for not taking care of the infrastructure which resulted in the death of so many people.
Earlier, the state Urban Development Department had issued a show-cause notice asking why it should not be dissolved for inaction. After the investigation, it was found that even after repeated warnings about the condition of the bridge, the municipality did not take any action. Below are a few big findings related to the collapse of the Morbi Bridge collapse case.