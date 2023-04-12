Morbi Bridge Collapse: Gujarat Govt Dissolves Civic Body; Big Findings In The Case

In a major development, the Gujarat government on Tuesday dissolved the Morbi Municipality in connection with the Morbi bridge collapse case. Notably, the municipality was under the BJP's control, which dissolved the civic body.

The latest decision has come five months after a suspension bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi town, claiming the lives of 135 people and injuring several others. The bridge located on the Machchhu River in Morbi Town was under the maintenance of Oreva Group under an agreement signed with the municipality. Ever since the bridge collapsed, the municipality has been under fire for not taking care of the infrastructure which resulted in the death of so many people.

Earlier, the state Urban Development Department had issued a show-cause notice asking why it should not be dissolved for inaction. After the investigation, it was found that even after repeated warnings about the condition of the bridge, the municipality did not take any action. Below are a few big findings related to the collapse of the Morbi Bridge collapse case.

After dissolving Morbi Civic Body, Gujarat govt reveals big findings

The Oreva Group had written several letters to the municipality between 2018 and 2020 warning that the condition of the bridge was dilapidated and a serious accident might happen if the public continued to use the bridge.

It was found that the civic body did not pay attention to these warnings by the company, which claimed the show-cause notice.

Also, the municipality did not take any measure to take over the bridge from the company in 2017 after the completion of the contract, it said.

The findings of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) revealed that Oreva Group committed several lapses in the repair, maintenance, and operation of the bridge.

In its reply to the notice, the municipality pleaded innocence, saying that it had never given the approval to hand over the bridge to Oreva Group.

More than 52 councillors belonging to 52 elected BJP councillors submitted a separate reply asserting that the majority of them were not aware of the agreement under which the bridge was handed over to Orvera Group.

Image: PTI