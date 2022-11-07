Morbi Bridge Collapse: Gujarat HC Takes Suo-motu Cognizance; Seeks Report From State Govt

On Monday, the Gujarat High Court took suo-moto cognizance of the Morbi bridge collapse incident. The court has issued a notice to state government officials including Home Department, Urban Housing, Morbi Municipality, and State Human Rights Commission.

The high court has sought a detailed report on the entire incident from the state within a week. Notably, the next hearing is scheduled on November 14.

#BREAKING | Gujarat HC takes suo motu cognizance of Morbi bridge collapse incident; issues notice to state govt officials including Home Dept, Urban Housing, Morbi Municipality, State Human Rights Commission - https://t.co/qGInKkXcMi pic.twitter.com/08Gj5yxvFL — Republic (@republic) November 7, 2022

The Chief Justice of the High Court of Gujarat, Justice Aravind Kumar asserted that the Morbi bridge collapse was a disheartening incident wherein hundreds of citizens died an untimely death.

Seeking the report on what steps have been taken so far, the Gujarat High Court has ordered the state Municipal Bodies to give out details about the entire incident.

Morbi Municipality Chief Officer suspended

On November 4, the Gujarat government ordered the suspension of Morbi Municipality Chief Officer Sandeepsinh Zala over the bridge collapse incident that claimed the lives of 135 persons. According to reports, the officer will remain suspended until the investigation is closed. His suspension came after SIT recorded his statement.

Speaking with Republic TV on October 31, Sandeepsinh Zala admitted that no fitness certificate was given for the bridge. Chief Civic Officer Morbi said, "A private company named Ajanta Oreva company was given the contract on March 7th. Fitness clearance was not done and they started allowing visitors during the holidays. We were not intimidated before giving permission. Within a day of reopening, many people gathered. Only 20-25 people were supposed to use the bridge at once."

Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse

A century-old suspension bridge -- Julta Pul (Hanging Bridge) on the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi city collapsed on October 30 claiming the lives of 135 persons. The cable bridge was reopened on the Gujarati New Year, October 26, after seven months of extensive repair and renovation work. The CCTV footage of the moment of the bridge collapse was accessed by Republic. The video showed that the bridge was overcrowded on October 30. In the video, a man can be seen shaking the bridge. Soon after, the suspension bridge snapped and hundreds of commuters were plunged into the water below within seconds.

Notably, the bridge with a capacity of 150 was allowed to accommodate over 400 people leading to overcrowding. PM Modi visited Morbi and chaired multiple meetings to review the situation. He reiterated that the "need of the hour" is to conduct a detailed and extensive inquiry that will identify all aspects relating to this tragedy.