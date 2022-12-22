Morbi Bridge Collapse: Gujarat High Court Issues Notice To The Owner Of Oreva Group

The Gujarat High Court has served notice to the owner of Overa Group, Jaysukh Patel, in relation to the collapse of the Morbi bridge in Gujarat, requiring a response by the next hearing. The petition was accepted by the High Court which dismissed the Morbi municipality’s claims.

The High Court has further directed the state government to submit the progress report of the investigation of the Special Investigation Team and the report on compliance with the earlier orders of the High Court by January 19.

The court harshly criticised Morbi Municipality, stating that it is not fair to demand time to defend ‘carelessness’. Additionally, it said that if the municipality is found to have engaged in any negligence, legal action will be taken against them.

Over 134 People Were Killed in the Tragedy

On October 30, a century-old suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchhu River near Morbi, Gujarat, killing up to 134 people.

On November 7, the Gujarat High Court took suo motu cognizance of the Morbi disaster and sent notices to various parties, including the Home department, requesting a report within a week.

The Supreme Court in November said the Morbi bridge collapse incident was an ‘enormous tragedy’, as it asked the Gujarat High Court, which was already holding hearings in the matter suo motu, to hold periodical hearings.

Image: PTI