Morbi Bridge Collapse: Probe Focus Shifts To Oreva; PM Modi Holds High-level Meeting

Harshendu Panchal, Public Prosecutor, who mentioned the higher-ups of Oreva group in the court, said, "Remand of four accused were sought, of which two are managers in the company. Remand was needed for the investigation. The role of the higher-ups is part of the investigation."
The bar association of Morbi had taken a decision that none of the lawyers will be fighting the case for Oreva because of the huge loss of life
Cops name higher-ups in Oreva in court after 48 hours of relentless expose done by Republic.
Details of Oreva have been sought from the registrar of companies, but still, there has been made no mention of the top official in the FIR in the bridge collapse in Morbi. Catch all the developments here:-
'Ajanta over-sold in past, civic body knew the bridge was open': Sting leads to huge admission from Chief Officer of Morbi Mahanagarpalika.
Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong has written to PM Narendra Modi to convey condolences over the bridge collapse in Morbi, Gujarat.
PM Modi wrote, "Went to Morbi, which witnessed the horrific bridge mishap. Met the bereaved families and extended condolences. I visited the site of the tragedy and went to the hospital where the injured are recovering. Also met those involved in rescue ops and chaired a review meeting."
In the tragic collapse of the bridge in Morbi, a sensational revelation was made by the Chief Officer. He confirmed, 'bridge operation was without clearance'.
In Morbi, PM Modi said that the need of the hour is to conduct a detailed and extensive inquiry that will identify all aspects relating to this mishap. He also added that the key learnings from the inquiry must be implemented at the very earliest.
In Morbi, PM Modi met the grieving families of the victims of the bridge collapse. In the visuals, he can be seen talking to them, condoling their irreparable loss.
Gujarat Police finally put focus on Oreva in the investigation into the bridge collapse in Morbi by seeking details from the registrar of companies.
The Prime Minister will meet family members of those who lost their lives in the bridge collapse in Morbi. Here's the list of the people he will be meeting:-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the SP office in Gujarat's Morbi after visiting the incident site of the bridge collapse and meeting the injured at Morbi Civil Hospital.
In a meeting with police officers, the PM is being briefed by SP, Dy SP and IG about the ongoing investigation.
PM Modi meets victims of Morbi bridge collapse at civil hospital.
PM Modi set to chair high-level meet with police personnel over Morbi bridge collapse incident. SP, DySP, and IG to brief the Prime Minister on the investigation.
PM Modi was briefed by Morbi officials on rescue and relief operations post a bridge collapse in the Gujarat city.
After taking an aerial review of the Morbi bridge collapse site, PM Modi set to visit the civil hospital. The Prime Minister is to meet those injured in the tragedy.
A day after the bridge collapse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Gujarat Morbi. In Morbi, PM Modi took an aerial view of the collapse site.
As per Gujarat Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi, 17 persons injured in the bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi remain hospitalized.
Gujarat Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi talking about the Morbi bridge collapse, informed Rs 4 lakhs each ex-gratia amount has been given to the families of the deceased by the state govt and Rs 2 lakhs each from PMNRF. Rs 50,000 each has been given to the injured.
Under fire over the Morbi bridge collapse, the Oreva CEO is hiding in Rajkot, sources told Republic TV.
"The medical system had started in the hospital since night itself, a team of additional doctors was called from all the nearby district hospitals. Ambulances had reached the spot," Dr. Pradeep Dudhrejia, Medical Superintendent, Morbi Civil Hospital said. He added, "The bodies which were there in the morning were handed over to the families, most of them died due to drowning".
Ahmedabad's Oreva Farm locked in the aftermath of Morbi Bridge collapse. 9 people, including managers of Oreva company, were arrested under various sections of the IPC in the matter.
Republic tried to track down the Oreva owners as questions over the Morbi bridge tragedy intensify. Gates were locked at their HQ, residence and farmhouse.
Supreme Court agrees to hear on November 14 a PIL seeking direction to immediately appoint a judicial commission under the supervision of a retired top court judge to initiate a probe into the Morbi Bridge Collapse.
Naim Sheikh, admitted to Civil Hospital in Morbi, said, "6 of us had gone there, 5 came back, one died. I can swim. My friends and I together managed to save a few people. It was heart-rending. I got hurt when I was bringing the people to safety."
Search and rescue operation is underway in the Machchhu river where the Morbi BridgeTragedy struck on 30th October. "We resumed the search and rescue operations today. It is suspected that some bodies may be there on the floor of the river, so we resumed the operation with the help of our deep divers," VVN Prasanna Kumar, NDRF Commandant said.
PM Modi will visit Morbi today. At 3.45 pm, he will visit the site of the Morbi bridge collapse. This will be followed by his visit to the Morbi Civil Hospital at 4 pm where the injured persons are undergoing treatment. He shall go to the Morbi SP office at 4.15 pm.