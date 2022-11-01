Last Updated:

Morbi Bridge Collapse: Probe Focus Shifts To Oreva; PM Modi Holds High-level Meeting

A nearly century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed on the evening of October 30 due to which several people standing on it fell into the river, officials said. As of now, 135 persons have lost their lives. While multiple agencies are still undertaking rescue operations, PM Modi will visit Morbi today afternoon to personally take stock of the situation.

23:23 IST, November 1st 2022
Notice of mourning in the state of Gujarat tomorrow

 

21:15 IST, November 1st 2022
20:56 IST, November 1st 2022
Harshendu Panchal, Public Prosecutor, speaks to Republic

Harshendu Panchal, Public Prosecutor, who mentioned the higher-ups of Oreva group in the court, said, "Remand of four accused were sought, of which two are managers in the company. Remand was needed for the investigation. The role of the higher-ups is part of the investigation." 

20:20 IST, November 1st 2022
'No lawyer will fight the case for Oreva', Bar Association of Morbi decides

The bar association of Morbi had taken a decision that none of the lawyers will be fighting the case for Oreva because of the huge loss of life

19:54 IST, November 1st 2022
Higher-ups of Oreva named in court

Cops name higher-ups in Oreva in court after 48 hours of relentless expose done by Republic. 

 

19:22 IST, November 1st 2022
Will Oreva owners be made responsible?

Details of Oreva have been sought from the registrar of companies, but still, there has been made no mention of the top official in the FIR in the bridge collapse in Morbi. Catch all the developments here:- 

 

18:39 IST, November 1st 2022
Chief Officer of Morbi Mahanagarpalika makes huge admission in connection with Morbi bridge collapse

'Ajanta over-sold in past, civic body knew the bridge was open': Sting leads to huge admission from Chief Officer of Morbi Mahanagarpalika.

 

18:16 IST, November 1st 2022
Singapore PM writes to his Indian counterpart over bridge collapse in Morbi

Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong has written to PM Narendra Modi to convey condolences over the bridge collapse in Morbi, Gujarat. 

 

18:11 IST, November 1st 2022
PM Modi tweets about his visit to Morbi, a day after the bridge collapse

PM Modi wrote, "Went to Morbi, which witnessed the horrific bridge mishap. Met the bereaved families and extended condolences. I visited the site of the tragedy and went to the hospital where the injured are recovering. Also met those involved in rescue ops and chaired a review meeting." 

 

18:07 IST, November 1st 2022
Sensational revelation by Morbi Chief Officer

In the tragic collapse of the bridge in Morbi, a sensational revelation was made by the Chief Officer. He confirmed, 'bridge operation was without clearance'.

 

17:56 IST, November 1st 2022
PM Modi stresses on 'detailed and extensive inquiry' in Morbi bridge collapse

In Morbi, PM Modi said that the need of the hour is to conduct a detailed and extensive inquiry that will identify all aspects relating to this mishap. He also added that the key learnings from the inquiry must be implemented at the very earliest. 

17:49 IST, November 1st 2022
PM Modi meets families of the victims of the Morbi bridge collapse

In Morbi, PM Modi met the grieving families of the victims of the bridge collapse. In the visuals, he can be seen talking to them, condoling their irreparable loss. 

 

17:40 IST, November 1st 2022
Probe focus on Oreva now

Gujarat Police finally put focus on Oreva in the investigation into the bridge collapse in Morbi by seeking details from the registrar of companies. 

 

17:19 IST, November 1st 2022
PM Modi to meet the family members of those who lost their lives in Morbi bridge collapse

The Prime Minister will meet family members of those who lost their lives in the bridge collapse in Morbi. Here's the list of the people he will be meeting:- 

 

17:07 IST, November 1st 2022
PM Modi chairs high-level meet with police officers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the SP office in Gujarat's Morbi after visiting the incident site of the bridge collapse and meeting the injured at Morbi Civil Hospital. 

In a meeting with police officers, the PM is being briefed by SP, Dy SP and IG about the ongoing investigation.

16:52 IST, November 1st 2022
PM Modi reaches civil hospital in Morbi

PM Modi meets victims of Morbi bridge collapse at civil hospital. 

 

16:43 IST, November 1st 2022
PM Modi set to chair high-level meet with police personnel over Morbi bridge collapse

PM Modi set to chair high-level meet with police personnel over Morbi bridge collapse incident. SP, DySP, and IG to brief the Prime Minister on the investigation. 

 

16:22 IST, November 1st 2022
PM Modi at bridge collapse site

PM Modi was briefed by Morbi officials on rescue and relief operations post a bridge collapse in the Gujarat city. 

 

16:11 IST, November 1st 2022
PM Modi to visit the civil hospital to meet those injured in the tragedy

After taking an aerial review of the Morbi bridge collapse site, PM Modi set to visit the civil hospital. The Prime Minister is to meet those injured in the tragedy. 

 

15:59 IST, November 1st 2022
PM Modi arrives in Morbi

A day after the bridge collapse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Gujarat Morbi. In Morbi, PM Modi took an aerial view of the collapse site. 

 

15:52 IST, November 1st 2022
17 injured in Morbi bridge collapse continue to undergo treatment in hospital

As per Gujarat Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi, 17 persons injured in the bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi remain hospitalized.

15:33 IST, November 1st 2022
Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia given to the kins of each of the victims, Rs 50,000 to each of the injured

Gujarat Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi talking about the Morbi bridge collapse, informed Rs 4 lakhs each ex-gratia amount has been given to the families of the deceased by the state govt and Rs 2 lakhs each from PMNRF. Rs 50,000 each has been given to the injured.

14:58 IST, November 1st 2022
Oreva CEO in Rajkot: Sources

Under fire over the Morbi bridge collapse, the Oreva CEO is hiding in Rajkot, sources told Republic TV. 

14:48 IST, November 1st 2022
Most victims died due to drowning: Doctor

"The medical system had started in the hospital since night itself, a team of additional doctors was called from all the nearby district hospitals. Ambulances had reached the spot," Dr. Pradeep Dudhrejia, Medical Superintendent, Morbi Civil Hospital said. He added, "The bodies which were there in the morning were handed over to the families, most of them died due to drowning". 

13:27 IST, November 1st 2022
Oreva Farm locked

Ahmedabad's Oreva Farm locked in the aftermath of Morbi Bridge collapse. 9 people, including managers of Oreva company, were arrested under various sections of the IPC in the matter.

 

12:26 IST, November 1st 2022
Republic tries to track Oreva owners

Republic tried to track down the Oreva owners as questions over the Morbi bridge tragedy intensify. Gates were locked at their HQ, residence and farmhouse.

 

11:18 IST, November 1st 2022
SC to hear plea on November 14

Supreme Court agrees to hear on November 14 a PIL seeking direction to immediately appoint a judicial commission under the supervision of a retired top court judge to initiate a probe into the Morbi Bridge Collapse.

10:44 IST, November 1st 2022
Eyewitness shares harrowing account

Naim Sheikh, admitted to Civil Hospital in Morbi, said, "6 of us had gone there, 5 came back, one died. I can swim. My friends and I together managed to save a few people. It was heart-rending. I got hurt when I was bringing the people to safety."

 

10:11 IST, November 1st 2022
Rescue ops underway

Search and rescue operation is underway in the Machchhu river where the Morbi BridgeTragedy struck on 30th October. "We resumed the search and rescue operations today. It is suspected that some bodies may be there on the floor of the river, so we resumed the operation with the help of our deep divers," VVN Prasanna Kumar, NDRF Commandant said. 

 

09:49 IST, November 1st 2022
PM Modi to visit Morbi today

PM Modi will visit Morbi today. At 3.45 pm, he will visit the site of the Morbi bridge collapse. This will be followed by his visit to the Morbi Civil Hospital at 4 pm where the injured persons are undergoing treatment. He shall go to the Morbi SP office at 4.15 pm. 

