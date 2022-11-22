Morbi Bridge Collapse: SIT Probe Reveals 3,000 People Visited Despite Capacity Being 150

In a significant breakthrough, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) found that the bridge in Morbi was 'extremely overloaded' at the time of the collapse. Around 134 people were killed in the October 30 incident, including 51 women and 53 children.

A 5-member SIT was formed and an FIR was registered under IPC sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 114 (Abettor present when the offence is committed).

From the investigation of the SIT, it has come to light that while the capacity of the suspended bridge was 150 people at maximum at any given point in time, an estimated 350 people were on it when it tumbled into the Machchhu river. Around 3,165 people had been on the bridge on the day of the tragedy.

#BREAKING | New development in the Morbi bridge collapse. Number of people on the bridge were 3,000 in 24 hours around the time of the tragedy though its capacity was 150. Tune in #live: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/uoywCKXkMe — Republic (@republic) November 22, 2022

The bridge was rusted

In the said FIR, police have shown "agencies responsible for maintenance and management of the hanging bridge" as the main accused, along with others whose names emerge during the course of the investigation.

Morbi Municipal Corporation and Oreva signed the contract in March 2022, valid until 2037, through which the Municipal Corporation entrusted the group with the maintenance, upkeep, renovation, and taking care of amenities, staffing, and ticketing of the bridge.

From the investigation, it has come to light that, Oreva, an Ahmedabad-based firm, involved in making CFL bulbs, wall clocks and e-bikes purportedly did not do any real repair work, with the metal pannels fully rusted.

SC asks Gujarat HC to monitor probe periodically

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Gujarat High Court to periodically monitor the probe and other aspects related to the Morbi bridge collapse incident. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli said that as a division bench headed by the Gujarat High Court Chief Justice has already taken a suo motu note of the incident and has passed several orders, it will not hear the petitions as of now.

It, however, permitted a PIL petitioner and another litigant, who lost his two relatives in the incident, to move the high court with their pleas seeking an independent probe and award of dignified compensation to those who lost their family members.