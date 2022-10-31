In Morbi Bridge Disaster, 8 People Related To Contractor Oreva Group Detained By Police

In a huge development related to the horrifying Gujarat Morbi bridge disaster wherein over 130 people died after a British-era suspension bridge collapsed, 8 people have been detained by the Morbi police. This comes after Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi stated that cases have been registered against the bridge management team on Sunday.

The Gujarat police on Monday detained 8 persons related to the Ajanta Oreva Group in connection with the devastating Morbi bridge collapse. Notably, earlier this morning, Republic TV accessed the crucial agreement between the Oreva Group and the Morbi Municipality pertaining to the bridge which collapsed on Sunday leading to 132 deaths.

The aforesaid document has been signed between Ajanta Manufacturing Ltd. and the Morbi Municipality on March 7 this year. It is essentially a 15-year contract for maintenance, upkeep, renovation and taking care of amenities, staffing and ticketing. As per the agreement, the firm was also allowed to hike the ticket price for commuters by Rs.2 every year.

As per the agreement, no government agency in Morbi would have any role in the tasks assigned to the company as part of the contract. As per sources, the repair work might have been subcontracted to a third party. Earlier, Morbi Municipality Chief Officer Sandeep Singh Zala admitted to Republic TV that the bridge which collapsed didn't have fitness clearance and was opened without intimation to the authorities. When confronted by Republic again, he said that the operation of the bridge was wholly with the company Oreva.

Morbi bridge tragedy

As of Monday morning and according to the Home Minister of Gujarat, 132 people have died and several have been injured after a cable bridge collapsed on the Machchhu river in the Morbi area on Sunday. Around 177 people have been rescued. 19 people are under treatment.

Indian Army teams deployed in Morbi, Gujarat are carrying out search and rescue operations for survivors of the mishap. All three defence services have deployed their teams for search operations. Three Indian Coast Guard teams consisting of divers, equipment, boats and other material have been deployed on-site at Morbi since last night.