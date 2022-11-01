Morbi Bridge Tragedy: PM Modi To Visit The Site & Meet Injured; Death Toll Rises To 135

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Morbi today after Gujarat witnessed one of its biggest tragedies on October 30 where a cable suspension bridge collapsed over the Machchhu River that claimed the lives of over 130 people. Republic TV has learned that the Prime Minister will personally take stock of the current situation as he will first visit the Morbi bridge tragedy site at 3:45 pm. He will then proceed to the civil hospital to meet those injured and later visit the Morbi SP office at 4:15 pm.

#BREAKING | PM Modi to visit Morbi today as the bridge collapse tragedy claims 134 lives. 9 arrested as the investigation into the incident takes place. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/l8Hz95NUhQ — Republic (@republic) November 1, 2022

On Sunday, the Prime Minister expressed his condolences while addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Ekta Nagar in Gujarat's Kevadia. He got emotional, during his address, as he laid the foundation stones of several projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore in Banaskantha's Tharad.

In his address, PM Modi said, "I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. In this hour of grief, the government is with the bereaved families in every manner. The Gujarat Government has been carrying out relief and rescue operations since the incident. Centre too is extending all help to the State Government".

"I was distraught about whether to do the development programs or not. But because of your love and service and the 'Sanskar' of performing the duty, brought me here with a strong heart. Banaskantha means the whole of North Gujarat," PM Modi said in a breaking voice.

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting to review the situation

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday evening to review the situation regarding the Morbi bridge collapse. He convened the meeting at the Gujarat Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar which was attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, State Home Minister Harsh Ramesh Sanghvi, and other top government officials. He was briefed about ongoing rescue operations at the site. PM once again emphasised on ensuring that those affected get all possible assistance.

The prime minister has been on a three-day election tour to Gujarat, and was expected to leave Tuesday, but outstayed the visit due to the horrific Morbi bridge collapse.

Notably, following the bridge collapse, the Gujarat government announced statewide mourning on November 2. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by PM Modi, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel informed. The national flag will be flown at half-mast atop government buildings in the state on Tuesday and no government public functions, receptions, or entertainment programs will be held.

"I humbly appeal to all across the state to pray for peace on that day for the eternal peace of the departed souls who lost their lives in this tragedy as well as for their families to be empowered by the Supreme Soul to bear this loss," Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel said.

Morbi Bridge Tragedy: Death toll rises to 135

The death toll in the horrific Morbi bridge tragedy rose to 135 after another victim succumbed to the injuries at District civil hospital, informed Morbi District Collector. A total of 14 victims are still hospitalised and undergoing treatment,

A massive tragedy occurred in Gujarat's Morbi city on Sunday evening as a century-old suspension bridge - Julta Pul (Hanging bridge) collapsed claiming the lives of 135 people. The cable bridge on the Machchhu river was reopened on the Gujarati- New Year, October 26, after seven months of repair work. The state government has formed a 5-member committee comprising top officials to investigate the tragedy.

Notably, the bridge with a capacity of 150 was allowed to accommodate over 400 people leading to overcrowding. Earlier in the day, Republic TV accessed the crucial agreement between the Oreva Group and the Morbi Municipality pertaining to this bridge. As of now, nine people linked to the Ajanta Oreva Group have been arrested by the Gujarat Police in connection with the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy.