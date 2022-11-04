Morbi Municipality Chief Officer Suspended As Gujarat Govt Acts Tough Post Bridge Collapse

With the probe into the bridge collapse case intensifying, the Gujarat government ordered the suspension of Morbi Municipality Chief Officer Sandeepsinh Zala. As per sources, he will remain suspended until the investigation doesn't culminate on who is responsible for the tragedy. Earlier, his statement was recorded by the SIT. Several aspects including whether a proper tendering process was followed while giving the contract to the Oreva group are under the purview of the investigation. Other officials involved in this process are also likely to be questioned by the SIT soon.

In an exclusive telephonic conversation with Republic TV on October 31, Zala had admitted that no fitness clearance was given for the bridge. Chief Civic Officer Morbi said, "A firm was outsourced, a private company named Ajanta Oreva company was given the contract on March 7th. Fitness clearance was not done and they started allowing visitors during the holidays. They did not intimate us before giving permission. Within a day of reopening, many people gathered but only 20-25 people were supposed to use the bridge at once".

#BREAKING | Big action in Morbi tragedy. Morbi chief officer suspended over the bridge collapse that killed 135 people. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/QOiMKODFOC — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2022

Bridge Collapse Tragedy in Gujarat's Morbi

In a monumental tragedy, 135 persons died after a century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi city collapsed on October 30. The bridge which was shut for extensive repairs and renovation was reopened to the public on the Gujarati New Year day on October 26. The CCTV footage of the mishap showed that the bridge was crammed with people including women and children during the evening. Suddenly, it started shaking and then snapped, plunging them into the water below within seconds.

Subsequently, the Gujarat government formed a 5-member committee comprising top officials to investigate the tragedy. PM Modi not only visited Morbi but also chaired multiple meetings to review the situation. Reportedly, he reiterated that the "need of the hour" is to conduct a detailed and extensive inquiry that will identify all aspects relating to this tragedy. After 9 persons including security guards, ticket booking clerks, Oreva managers Dipak Parekh and Dinesh Dave, and repairing contractors Prakash Parmar and Devang Parmar were arrested, 4 of them were taken into police custody.